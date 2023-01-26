ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service.

This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed .

The attorney in question is Larry Klayman, who represents Reed and has been filing lawsuits against various media companies and personalities on Reed’s behalf. Klayman also represents LIV Golf in their lawsuit with the PGA Tour. It was in relation to that suit that Klayman sought to have McIlroy and Woods served subpoeanas.

Klayman apparently contracted a third party company called “Shark Process LLC” to serve the subpoenas. In a court filing, a representative from the service company claimed she made four attempts between December 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023 to serve Woods. She didn’t have any luck. On January 5, the woman said she felt Woods was “intentionall evading service.”

McIlroy was frustrated about being served on Christmas Eve. But if you’re a server, the best time to find a high-profile athlete who travels frequently at their home is probably around the holidays, so the timing made sense.

As for serving Tiger, apparently he’s not so easy to serve.

Comments / 17

nahesa Leiaton
4d ago

well if he's Tiger Woods not around to be given the subpoena it ain't his thought that the guy can't serve it he just needs to get a better job or do a better job than trying to serve subpoenas

Reply
5
RobertMarsha Farrell
3d ago

When the accusations that were made by an individual like Reed. then I would skeptical to thier legitimacy. rff

Reply
5
