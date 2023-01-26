Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications

AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves.

The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns.

Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.

Doing so will help you get back the most money possible on your tax refund.

Since it takes the average American 13 hours to file taxes, according to the IRS, you should focus on having everything you need before sitting down to actually complete the task.

If you had a significant life change in 2022, it’s likely your tax return will look quite different this year.

This might be the case if you're married, divorced, had a baby, changed jobs or moved to a different state.

If any of these things happened, you will likely owe a different amount of taxes this year.

With inflation soaring, many Americans are relying on their tax refund to make it through the surging costs of food, rent and gas.

Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled eight things you can do to give yourself a larger tax refund this year.

This includes using various tax credits and deductions.

The latter of which lowers your taxable income, while credits either boost refunds or lower the burden on tax liability.

1. EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT (EITC)

The EITC is for those with a low-to-moderate income and it may very well decrease the amount of tax that taxpayers owe or get back on their refund.

To qualify, Americans must meet requirements and file a tax return even if they don't owe any tax or are not required to file.

If EITC reduces your tax to less than zero, you may get a refund.

To grab the credit, taxpayers must have earned income and adjusted gross income within certain limits and meet certain basic rules.

For example, those with a child and an adjusted gross income of $43,492 and who are filing a return alone may claim up to $3,733 in a refundable tax credit.

This also applies to those with an adjusted gross income of $49,622 and filing a joint return with a spouse.

To check your eligibility, you can head to the IRS website and use the EITC Assistant tool.

2. CHILD TAX CREDIT (CTC)

Claiming the child tax credit will also likely reduce the amount of money you owe or receive back in federal taxes.

The specific amount of the credit you receive will depend on your income plus the number of qualifying children you're claiming.

Temporarily, during the pandemic, the CTC was expanded and increased to a maximum of $3,600.

However, it is transitioning back to the maximum $2,000 level in 2022.

3. HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD STATUS (HOH)

If you’re looking to have the greatest deductions, consider if you qualify for Head of Household (HOH) status.

This is typically used by unmarried taxpayers who are supporting and housing a qualifying person.

This could be a family member or someone else.

Specifically, to qualify, you must be unmarried and pay over half the cost of supporting and housing that qualifying person.

Those who get the HOH status will nearly always get higher standard deductions and lower tax rates than taxpayers filing as single or married filing separately.

To qualify, you must meet these criteria:

Unmarried or considered that on the last day of 2022

Paid over half the cost of keeping up a home for the year

A qualifying person lived with you in the home for more than half the year

4. ADOPTION TAX CREDIT

Adoptive parents also have a tax credit they can earn to receive a higher tax refund this year.

Known as the Adoption Tax Credit, it permits families in the adoption process during 2022 to claim up to $14,890 in eligible expenses for each eligible child.

This credit is available for international, domestic, private and public foster care adoptions.

An eligible child is anyone who is under the age of 18 or physically or mentally incapable of caring for themself.

When you earn this credit, it covers qualified expenses like adoption fees, court costs, adoption-related travel expenses and any other expense directly related to the legal adoption of an eligible child.

5. CONTRIBUTE TO YOUR IRA

There’s still time to contribute more money or even open up an IRA for 2022.

The deadline to do so is April 18, 2023, and acting will give you more cash back when it comes to your tax refund.

For 2022, the maximum contribution is $6,000 for people under 50 years old and $7,000 for those 50 and over.

Additionally, if you have a flexible spending account (FSA), you’ll be able to get your money until March 15 and roll over up to 20 percent of last year’s contributions.

Of course, the maximum amount for FSA contributions was $2,850 in 2022, offering Americans up to $570 to use throughout this year.

In 2023, the FSA contribution limit has moved to $3,050.

6. SELF-BUSINESS DEDUCTIONS

Those who do any sort of self-employed work have the ability to deduct their business expenses, leading to a higher tax refund this year.

That includes those who freelance, own their own business or have what they refer to as a “side hustle.”

But keep in mind that your side hustle can land you a surprise tax bill.

There’s a wide range of expenses you can deduct for this including business meals, home office equipment, work supplies and even subscriptions to trade journals or tuition for further college education.

You can also deduct the cost of your car and gas mileage plus parking costs if you did indeed have to travel for work.

Those whose businesses experienced a loss in 2021 might be able to continue claiming the loss in 2022 but should speak to a tax professional to see if your specific situation applies.

Similarly, teachers can now deduct up to $300 for supplies.

7. MEDICAL DEDUCTIONS

Many Americans are unaware they have the ability to claim medical deductions during tax time.

When filing your taxes, make sure not to choose the standard deduction and instead compile a list of all your medical expenses for the prior year.

This could include ambulance rides as well as mileage to and from doctor appointments.

Even costs like buying a breast pump or joining a substance-quitting program, are likely eligible under the deduction.

Of course, every state varies with its particular rules.

For example, in New Jersey, residents can deduct their out-of-pocket medical expenses if their combined total is over two percent of their adjusted income.

But in following the federal guidelines, they wouldn’t earn the deduction until medical costs went beyond 7.5 percent of their adjusted gross income.

8. CHARITABLE DONATIONS

Taxpayers can also claim deductions for their charitable donations.

While the special rules for 2021 have been suspended, taxpayers will be able to claim the usual 60 percent of their adjusted gross income.

This is possible for charitable cash contributions to qualified charities, as determined by the IRS.

