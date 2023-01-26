Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Software is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear that someone, a company, or some other entity was hacked. This is understandable since software is the “brain” or consciousness of modern devices. So, controlling software gives an attacker the power to lock out a user, steal data, or cause havoc. Getting to software is also easier, as an attacker doesn't have to be near their target. But software updates can thwart a hacker, and companies have become adept at preempting attacks and closing vulnerabilities. It’s cheaper, too, to secure software.

1 DAY AGO