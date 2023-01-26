Read full article on original website
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Winter Day Trips To Take In Western New York
The frigid days of winter are in full swing and if you're like me, you're over all of it already. Unfortunately, it seems that winter in Western New York seems to last forever. Just this winter alone we've had two major snowstorms that brought more than 100 inches of snow...
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Calling All Bowlers: Junior Achievement Of Western New York Needs You
There are three things that everyone knows about Buffalo and Western New York. It snows here, chicken wings were invented here, and the people from Western New York love to bowl. Now you can take your love for bowling and help out a great cause in Western New York. The...
11 Best Decisions You Can Make In Buffalo, New York
Major cities across the country have jumped on this trend, and Buffalo, New York just joined the bandwagon. There’s a trend where residents are sharing the best decisions when you can make while you’re in Buffalo, and while some of these choices may seem like no-brainers, they are just ideas that can be easily overlooked.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
You Shouldn’t Eat Wings In Buffalo, New York On Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to date night decisions. Especially if you are planning to go out to eat that night. There are just some foods you should not eat, and as long...
Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever
Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV
The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.
The Buffalo History Museum Needs Items From The Blizzard of 2022
The blizzard that hit Western New York at the end of 2022 was a historic one. Now, the Buffalo History Museum is hoping to preserve memories of it. Buffalo weather forecasters were calling it a "Generational storm" before it arrived and it definitely lived up to the hype. It was a blizzard like none we have seen since the famous "Blizzard of '77." We have definitely had other storms come through that shut down some towns like the "Surprise October Storm" and "Snowvember." Just a few weeks before this blizzard we received over 6 feet of snow in certain parts of Western New York. Yet, few of those storms left as much devastation as the "Blizzard of 22."
Watch Incredible Rescue During Buffalo Blizzard [VIDEO]
The Blizzard of '22 that walloped Buffalo and Western New York in December 2022 left a considerable mark on the region, both positive and negative. The combination of hurricane-force winds, frigid temperatures, and several feet of snow effectively shut down New York State's second-largest city by knocking out power to thousands for days, trapping hundreds of thousands more stuck in their homes or businesses, and leaving the entire area under a state of emergency for an entire week.
The Best Buffalo-Themed Gifts Your Valentine Will Love
Buffalo is full of unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give to the one you “Buffalove” this Valentine’s Day. Corny? Yes. But Valentine’s Day is THE day to get corny when it comes to showing someone special how much you care. However, even though it’s okay to be...
Roads Are Slick and Icy This Morning Across New York
You will want to give yourself plenty of time to make your way to work or school this morning. Overnight snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain have covered the roads and will make them very slick this morning. I have a 4WD drive Jeep Wrangler and...
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
Upstate New York College Playing In Major Game This Fall
The college football season may have just ended but there is some exciting news for fans here in New York State. Open the calendar on your phone and get ready for something fun this fall!. Yes, it is barely February and the NFL is not even done with their 2022...
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Get Ready For A Chance To Win A Car Everyday At Buffalo Auto Show
The Buffalo Auto Show is coming to downtown Buffalo soon. You'll have a chance to win a car every day at the show. The Auto Show will take place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, located at 153 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be purchased online here.
Need A Job? Become A Transportation Security Officer, TSA Is Hiring In Buffalo
If you've ever flown out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and thought about working as a TSA agent, here's your chance. The Transportation Security Administration, which is a federal agency, is hiring locally. If you're interested, you can apply for one of the many positions here in Buffalo from...
New TikTok Challenge Tests Your Buffalo Accent [VIDEO]
This may be the first TikTok challenge you ever participate in, and it’s kind of hard to resist when the challenge allegedly “confirms your Buffalonian status.”. Buffalonians and Western New Yorkers have a unique accent, and when you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable. Maybe you didn’t even know it was there!
