Upworthy

Mom throws gender reveal for her 6-year-old who came out as a trans girl

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2020. It has since been updated. A mom's heartwarming gesture of acceptance and love for her child had people's hearts overflowing with warm and gushy feelings. Zoe Lynn threw an adorable gender reveal for her 6-year-old trans daughter. Sharing photographs from the ceremony on Facebook, Lynn penned a powerful post detailing the many emotions and internal struggles they went through to get to this point. Although it was a shared journey for the family, this mother-of-two highlights that the only thing that mattered through it all was letting her daughter know that she is loved exactly as she is.
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....

