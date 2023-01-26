ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: ESPN Computer Model Makes Picks For Conference Championship Games

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwDN7_0kSctLZH00

Two wins are all that stand between four teams and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With the conclusion of the divisional playoffs last weekend, the Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers are the only four teams left in the NFL postseason this year.

As conference championship Sunday draws closer, ESPN's NFL Football Power Index projections were updated to reflect each remaining team's odds of winning their respective conference, as well as appearing in and winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City remains ESPN's odds-on favorite to win both the AFC championship and the Super Bowl.

According to the latest projections, the Chiefs have a 66.4 percent chance to advance past the conference title game and a 47.6 percent shot at becoming world champions.

Next up is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have ESPN's second-best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia has a 64.9 percent chance to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship this weekend and 22.9 percent odds to win pro football's biggest game.

Jumping back to the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals hold ESPN's third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. However, they carry the worst odds to advance this weekend. Although the Bengals have a 22.7 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, they only possess about a one in three (33.6 percent) shot at beating Kansas City this Sunday.

Entering conference championship weekend with the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl are the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN's computer projections gave the 49ers just a 6.8 percent chance to win their next two games and a 35.1 percent chance to defeat the Eagles this weekend.

Do you agree with ESPN's latest projections? If not, which teams do you believe have the best shot at winning the Super Bowl this year?

Comments / 14

Dennis Coats
4d ago

KC going down! Eagles are majestic birds that won’t win a football game against the Niner’s!Bengals and Niner’s to meet at the Superbowl!

Reply(2)
9
Related
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow Has 5-Word Message Following Sunday's Loss

The AFC Conference Championship didn't end with cigars and celebration for Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati Bengals' leader was characteristically composed following the setback.  In a quote provided to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow vowed that he and the team would come back stronger ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl.  Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy

A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.  Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception.  It isn't much of an update, ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle

The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him. But Johnson... The post NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup

The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return

Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy