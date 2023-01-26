Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO