Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
The Chiefs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Travis Kelce For Today
Kansas City Chiefs fans got a scare on Saturday when star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report before today's AFC Championship Game. Kelce is dealing with a back issue, but Chiefs supporters can breathe a little easier. He is expected to play this afternoon, according to reports. ...
Look: NFL Decides On Punishment For Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes
Just a week ago the Kansas City Chiefs season looked to be over when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury. Jacksonville Jaguars defender Arden Key dragged Mahomes down awkwardly. The Chiefs quarterback's right leg was pinned underneath Key and he appeared to suffer a ...
Brock Purdy Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury
Brock Purdy's spectacular rookie season came to an end on Sunday afternoon. Early in the first half, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered an elbow injury and had to come out of the game. He returned in the second half but was severely limited. Head coach Kyle Shanahan could ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video
What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals
Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
Look: NFL World Shocked By Andy Reid's Decision
This was questionable... Sunday night, late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opted to punt the ball back to Joe Burrow, with the game tied, 20-20, and just over two minutes remaining. Kansas City had a lengthy fourth down attempt, though the Chiefs were inside of the Bengals territory. Do you ...
DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear
After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Player Punishment Announcement
One Kansas City Chiefs player received some unexpected mail for the NFL league office this weekend. Per the NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, KC defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was reportedly fined $6,632 for roughing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last Saturday's divisional round game. Although ...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Injury Announcement
It's looking like Patrick Mahomes will enter the Super Bowl no worse for wear after gutting through Sunday's AFC Championship win. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Indications are Patrick Mahomes came out of Sunday's game without any major setbacks on the high ankle sprain. Was told he's in good shape ...
FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but ...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night
It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening. Many are now calling for a change in ...
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
