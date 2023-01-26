ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video

What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team

Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination.  San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals

Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
Look: NFL World Shocked By Andy Reid's Decision

This was questionable... Sunday night, late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opted to punt the ball back to Joe Burrow, with the game tied, 20-20, and just over two minutes remaining. Kansas City had a lengthy fourth down attempt, though the Chiefs were inside of the Bengals territory. Do you ...
DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Player Punishment Announcement

One Kansas City Chiefs player received some unexpected mail for the NFL league office this weekend. Per the NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, KC defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was reportedly fined $6,632 for roughing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last Saturday's divisional round game. Although ...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Injury Announcement

It's looking like Patrick Mahomes will enter the Super Bowl no worse for wear after gutting through Sunday's AFC Championship win. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Indications are Patrick Mahomes came out of Sunday's game without any major setbacks on the high ankle sprain. Was told he's in good shape ...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
