ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There Was 'Significant Concern' After Big Ten Arena Incident

A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's Big Ten men's basketball game between Ohio State and Indiana.  The start of the second half was delayed at Assembly Hall after a piece of the jumbotron fell onto the court, landing close to Buckeyes freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Per Griffin Strom of Eleven ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

James Laurinaitis’ return can help Ohio State football’s staff with one element it has lacked

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football continued an offseason of popular coaching moves with James Laurinaitis’ addition to the staff as a graduate assistant. For the moment, hiring Laurinaitis away from Notre Dame — where he served as a graduate assistant last season — does not have the same impact as elevating Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Yet it was an easy call to summon the Buckeye legend off to a promising start to his coaching career back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

No. 2 Ohio State women fall in third straight 73-65 to Purdue

Regardless of the recent results for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers over the past six days, there was a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Purdue Boilermakers were in town and the Scarlet & Gray celebrated not only LGBTQ Pride but also the 92-93 National Championship finalists.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ocj.com

Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops

By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women accused of stealing products from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
720K+
Followers
92K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy