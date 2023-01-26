Read full article on original website
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
Ohio State Football: The Buckeyes' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Ohio State's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
There Was 'Significant Concern' After Big Ten Arena Incident
A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's Big Ten men's basketball game between Ohio State and Indiana. The start of the second half was delayed at Assembly Hall after a piece of the jumbotron fell onto the court, landing close to Buckeyes freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Per Griffin Strom of Eleven ...
Ohio State football could use TTUN situation to their advantage in recruiting
The Ohio State football team is trying to turn the page on a disappointing end to the 2022 season. It’s a season that saw the Buckeyes lose their final two games of the season. Buckeye fans are always going to remember this season with anguish because of what could have been.
James Laurinaitis’ return can help Ohio State football’s staff with one element it has lacked
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football continued an offseason of popular coaching moves with James Laurinaitis’ addition to the staff as a graduate assistant. For the moment, hiring Laurinaitis away from Notre Dame — where he served as a graduate assistant last season — does not have the same impact as elevating Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Yet it was an easy call to summon the Buckeye legend off to a promising start to his coaching career back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination
A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination. Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa. He becomes the latest Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former ...
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard
A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall moments before the second half of Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State. Here's what Holtmann said about the situation after the game.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 2 Ohio State women fall in third straight 73-65 to Purdue
Regardless of the recent results for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers over the past six days, there was a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Purdue Boilermakers were in town and the Scarlet & Gray celebrated not only LGBTQ Pride but also the 92-93 National Championship finalists.
College Basketball World Reacts To Dangerous Scoreboard Issue
The second half of last night's Indiana-Ohio State game was delayed for a bizarre reason. A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard above half-court at Assembly Hall to the floor below. When it did, it came dangerously close to hitting Buckeyes freshman star Brice Sensabaugh. That's something ...
Ohio State football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Ryan Day may be sitting on the hottest seat he’s seen since taking over as Ohio State football coach when Urban Meyer retired. He’s gone back-to-back seasons without a Big Ten title berth and has lost to the Wolverines in two straight years — something Meyer never did.
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game
Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ocj.com
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
buckeyefirearms.org
Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours
Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
Women accused of stealing products from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
