Dallas, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Has Fans Thinking He Has Beef With Stephen A. Smith

Fans are forming theories about Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith are two people who have been involved in rumors about one another. As many already know, Rose got a divorce from First Take moderator Molly Qerim recently. Subsequently, fans began to speculate about Stephen A. and whether or not he was sleeping with Qerim on the low.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Went Viral Sunday Night

Brock Purdy's wild rookie season came to an end on Sunday night, in an unfortunate way. The 49ers were blown out by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy had to leave the game due to an arm injury in the first half. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Purdy moving forward. Do the ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video

What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
DALLAS, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

McCarthy On Dak & Kellen Moore Relationship & Cowboys Change

The Dallas Cowboys' successes and failures with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator cannot be addressed without addressing the successes and failures of his QB, Dak Prescott. As the Cowboys announced the "mutual decision'' on Sunday night to part ways with Moore, head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged at least part...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Announcement

Derek Carr is heading to the Pro Bowl this weekend.  Carr, who has likely played his last game as a Las Vegas Raider, made the announcement via Twitter. "Well...maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!" Carr tweeted. ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

The Spun

