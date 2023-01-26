Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video
What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick
The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire
The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Getting Turned Down
It's not often that assistants turn down the chance to work with Nick Saban and the mighty Crimson Tide, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday. According to The Athletic's Christian Caple, "After interviewing at Alabama yesterday for their OC job and receiving an offer, Ryan Grubb has decided to ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Announcement
Derek Carr is heading to the Pro Bowl this weekend. Carr, who has likely played his last game as a Las Vegas Raider, made the announcement via Twitter. "Well...maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!" Carr tweeted. ...
Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
chatsports.com
BIG Cowboys Rumors, Kellen Moore Replacements, Trevon Diggs Drama, Dak + Perfect Offseason Plan
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:57 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWas dumping Kellen Moore the right move? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, ‘N’ for No. 7:05 PML.M Mossu200bIf i was Diggs, i would be...
Jim Harbaugh Rumors Are Continuing To Swirl On Tuesday
Jim Harbaugh has already turned down the Denver Broncos, and the University of Michigan has announced that Harbaugh is staying in Ann Arbor. However, the Harbaugh-Broncos rumors refuse to die. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio threw some gas on the fire with a cryptic tweet this morning. "Something I ...
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
720K+
Followers
92K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1