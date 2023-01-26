Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear
After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video
What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
Look: NFL Decides On Punishment For Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes
Just a week ago the Kansas City Chiefs season looked to be over when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury. Jacksonville Jaguars defender Arden Key dragged Mahomes down awkwardly. The Chiefs quarterback's right leg was pinned underneath Key and he appeared to suffer a ...
The Chiefs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Travis Kelce For Today
Kansas City Chiefs fans got a scare on Saturday when star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report before today's AFC Championship Game. Kelce is dealing with a back issue, but Chiefs supporters can breathe a little easier. He is expected to play this afternoon, according to reports. ...
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
Former Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy rips Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple
LeSean McCoy hasn’t donned a Buffalo Bills jersey since 2018, but it’s clear that the team’s red, white and blue still runs through his veins. McCoy, co-host of FS1′s SPEAK, recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast. During his time on the show, McCoy was asked about Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Announcement
Derek Carr is heading to the Pro Bowl this weekend. Carr, who has likely played his last game as a Las Vegas Raider, made the announcement via Twitter. "Well...maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!" Carr tweeted. ...
Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For What He Did After Loss
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
Eli Manning, Giants owner?
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
Comments / 0