Malinda Calcote
4d ago
He is right. The defense did their job and played a great game. The offense was the weak link and cost the Cowboys the game.
4d ago
The Cowboys again played down to their competitor. They only try harder against what they think is a good team. The Cowboys need some players that are actual leaders. They don't have anyone that fits that bill today.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Breaking: Another Cowboys Coach Will Not Return
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be clearing house, outside of a couple of major coaching positions, anyway. Earlier this week, the team announced that several assistant coaches would not be retained. Sunday night, the Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Now, the team ...
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Brock Purdy Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury
Brock Purdy's spectacular rookie season came to an end on Sunday afternoon. Early in the first half, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered an elbow injury and had to come out of the game. He returned in the second half but was severely limited. Head coach Kyle Shanahan could ...
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
How will we ever know if the Cowboys are telling us the truth about harboring no desire to draft an heir to Dak Prescott? Easy ...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are off and running and the star quarterback isn't doing much to slow them down. During a Teusday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested there are "talks" going on - but he's not involved. "'It sounds like there’s already conversations going on ...
Kellen Moore FIRED: Ben McAdoo vs. Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Coach Replacement?
Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The two-pronged answer: Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo. ... with Kellen Moore now fired.
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Went Viral Sunday Night
Brock Purdy's wild rookie season came to an end on Sunday night, in an unfortunate way. The 49ers were blown out by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy had to leave the game due to an arm injury in the first half. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Purdy moving forward. Do the ...
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video
What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
Urban Meyer's Story About Nick Saban's Wife Is Going Viral
Urban Meyer told one heck of a story about Nick Saban's wife during a recent podcast appearance. Meyer, who famously led Ohio State and Florida to national titles, recalled a situation back in 1990 when he reached out to Saban himself about a job. “I called his home, and Terry Saban (Nick ...
Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett Arrest News
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested over the weekend just three months out from the NFL Draft. Per North Texas' WFAA News, the two-time national champion was arrested on public intoxication charges in Dallas early Sunday morning after officers responded to reports of a man ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but ...
