New Mini-Horse Named Buster Joins Tomorrow’s Rainbow in Coconut Creek

By Leon Fooksman
 4 days ago

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Buster is the newest miniature horse training to be an equine grief and trauma counselor at Tomorrow’s Rainbow in Coconut Creek.

To the staff at the nonprofit offering grief support and trauma therapy, he’s been a bit of mystery since arriving two weeks ago.

“We’re wondering if he’s going to be the boss or not,” said Abby Mosher, founder and CEO of the agency.

She’s referring to whether Buster will the leader among the nine mini-horses at the organization’s farm off NW 39 Avenue in the part of the city where small farms are permitted.

Buster, who is 6-years-old, replaced Mac who died at age 28.

He came from a home in Southwest Ranches where he was a pet, Mosher said.

For now, Buster is getting used to his new surroundings and hasn’t officially joined the rest of the mini-horses.

He also hasn’t started working yet with children as part of the agency’s services which incorporate horse interactions with therapy.

When he gets to work, children will learn to breath with him, teach him how to jump, and do many other activities together.

“The relationship with a horse mirrors what a successful relationship is with a person,” Mosher said.

Buster will be working, mostly 50-minute sessions, Tuesday through Saturday and will have the rest of the week off to live on the farm.

Avi Smilovits, the agency’s equine services coordinate, has been training Buster since he arrived.

“He’s smart, well-groomed, and respectful,” she said.

On Thursday, she was walking him at the farm as he looked out at the other mini-horses grazing in another field.

“He’ll do great, but we’re still getting to know him,” she said.

