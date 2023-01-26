ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tony Romo Video

What did Tony Romo say during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is trending on social media for something he appeared to be on the verge of saying. "Did Tony Romo almost say the N word?" The clip has gone super viral, with ...
CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team

Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination.  San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Player Punishment Announcement

One Kansas City Chiefs player received some unexpected mail for the NFL league office this weekend. Per the NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, KC defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was reportedly fined $6,632 for roughing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last Saturday's divisional round game. Although ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire

The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
