Hudson County Commissioners Approve $400K for Home Health Care Programs

TOTOWA and WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Elementary schools in Little Falls and Totowa competed recently to see which student body could collect the most canned goods and other food items for area residents in need. Sponsored by the Passaic Valley Rotary, the effort resulted in the collection of more than 1,000 pounds of food which was then donated to Holy Angels in Little Falls, and the Military Assistance Pantry in Paterson and Father English Community Center, both in Paterson. While Little Falls #3 led the way with 283.1 pounds of food collected, students at Beatrice Gilmore School, Little Falls School #1, Charles Olbon School, Little Falls School #2, and Memorial School also made an incredible impact. Also receiving recognition for helping to make the food drive possible were Christina Scano and Bonnie Romaine for setting it up and providing all the boxes and posters; Sonia and George Rodriguez and Mike Schiff and Tom Kazmark for the Friday pick-ups; and Bonnie and Nelson Romaine for assisting with food drop off.

LITTLE FALLS, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO