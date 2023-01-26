Hudson County Commissioners Approve $400K for Home Health Care Programs
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - The Hudson County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month $400,000 for Bayada Home Health Care, Inc. and Visiting Homemaker Service of Hudson County for certified home health care services.
The program, officials said, will provide home health care services, including basic personal care, hygiene, grooming services, meal preparation, laundering, light housekeeping, running errands and assistance with exercise regimens, to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
