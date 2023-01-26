ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County Commissioners Approve $400K for Home Health Care Programs

By Steve Lenox
 4 days ago

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - The Hudson County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month $400,000 for Bayada Home Health Care, Inc. and Visiting Homemaker Service of Hudson County for certified home health care services.

The program, officials said, will provide home health care services, including basic personal care, hygiene, grooming services, meal preparation, laundering, light housekeeping, running errands and assistance with exercise regimens, to senior citizens and people with disabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ETEc_0kScsult00

Saint Clare's Health Holding On-The-Spot Hiring Events Today

Join Saint Clare's Health for On-The-Spot Tuesdays Hiring Events! Their career experts and hiring managers look forward to meeting you. Visit saintclares.com/careers .Event Locations: Denville Hospital - 25 Pocono Road, Denville, NJ 07834 Dover Hospital - 400 West Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801 Behavioral Health - 50 Morris Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834
DENVILLE, NJ
Happening Wednesday: BTPD's Weekly Walk-In Drug Treatment Program

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Bordentown Township Police Department (BTPD) will be extending its "Straight...to Treatment" drug treatment program through 2023, the Department announced earlier this month.  The BTPD started participating in the program in February 2022.  "Straight...to Treatment" is drug treatment program spearheaded by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office (BCPO) that allows individuals — both Bordentown residents and non-residents — to walk off the streets and into a participating police station to seek help with substance use disorders.  Straight...to Treatment runs every Wednesday at the Bordentown Township Police Department, located at 1 Municipal Drive, from 10AM to 4PM. No appointments are needed. Individuals can...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Union County Provides Code Blue Shelters In Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Union County has declared today, January 30, 2023, through Friday, February 3, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Free Salsa Instruction at the Union Senior Center

UNION, NJ - Open to all adult Union residents, free Salsa lessons, with instructor Amalia Laguna, will be given beginning Feb. 2. Lessons will run from 12 to 1 p.m. on the following dates:  Feb. 2, 9, 16, an 23.  Reservations are required.  Call 908-851-5290 to reserve a spot.  The Union Senior Center is located at 652 Rahway Avenue.
UNION, NJ
Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care

A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
NEWARK, NJ
Schedler Site Plan with a Full-Size Field Expected at Ridgewood Council Meeting

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Following a request from the council last week, Village Engineer Christopher Rutishauser is expected to present a site plan for the Schedler property with a full-size field. During the last council meeting, plans were presented that included 50 parking spaces, a bathroom area, accessible playground and walking path. Community members showed up and stated their desire to see a full-size field that could alleviate overuse of current fields and reliance on facilities that keep flooding at the high school and middle school. A council member also raised the need to distinguish whether the property as a whole is considered historic or just the house that was constructed in 1825. State and county grant funding has been awarded for various parts of the project. In addition to the Schedler update, the council will be discussing policies including outdoor cafés, administration of government, and Graydon Pool, tennis and pickleball memberships for the year. Read More Ridgewood Government News: Meet Ridgewood Councilperson Siobhan Winograd Hybrid Access Debuts at Ridgewood Council Meeting Message from the Mayor: January
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
LAND USE BOARD OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK, PASSAIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

RESOLUTION NO. 2023-1  TITLE: Resolution Establishing Meeting Dates - 2023  BE IT RESOLVED, by the Land Use Board of the Borough of Prospect Park that the Board shall meet the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30PM unless proper notice is made changing such schedule:  BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all meetings of the Land Use Board shall take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey, unless proper notice is made changing the meeting location;  are:  NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the meeting dates of the Land Use Board  MEETING DATES 2023  Thursday, January 26, 2023  Thursday, February 23, 2023  Thursday, March 23, 2023  Thursday, April 27, 2023  Thursday, May 25, 2023  Thursday, June 22, 2023  Thursday, July 27, 2023  Thursday, August 24, 2023 Thursday, September 28, 2023  Thursday, October 26, 2023  Thursday, November 16, 2023  Thursday, December 28, 2023  I hereby certify that this resolution, consisting of 1 page(s), was adopted at a meeting of the Land Use Board of the Borough of Prospect Park, held this 26st day of January 2023.   
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Millburn Township Committee will hold a Closed Special Meeting on February 7, 2023

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE 48-Hour Notice of Special Meeting for Closed Session 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023  NOTICE that the Millburn Township Committee will hold a Special Meeting on February 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., prior to the Regular Session Meeting, at the Municipal Building in the meeting room, 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn.  A quorum of the Millburn Township Committee is expected to be present at this meeting for the purpose of conducting a closed session to discuss: Litigation – Attorney Client Privileged Briefing on Pending Litigation / Involving the Declaratory Judgment Action, Fair Share Housing Center. The only formal action that is expected to be taken at this meeting is consideration of a resolution to enter into closed session as required by law.     Christine Gatti, Municipal Clerk Millburn Township 
MILLBURN, NJ
Fairfield Police Foundation Funds Items Not in the Municipal Budget

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Since the Fairfield Police Foundation (FPF) was instituted, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) has received close to $400,000 in aid for police training and equipment. Sergeant RJ Casendino, liaison to the FPF, said at last week's Fairfield Police Foundation Annual Dinner that this aid makes the FPD comparable to much larger police departments.  Michael Sapienza, FPF president, said the reason for their success is the support from the entire town, including residents, businesses and all those working in the township, and he thanked everyone for their generosity.  Sapienza has been a member of the FPF since its conception in 2017 and has been president for the last three years.  The goal of...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Are You Elgibile for a $1500 Property Tax Benefit?

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Council members James Solomon, Yousef Saleh, Frank Gilmore, and Daniel Rivera are set to host two more bilingual Anchor Program benefit information sessions in the coming days. The Anchor Program is a benefit of up to $1,500 for qualified property owners and $450 for tenants. The sessions will explain who qualifies for the program and what to do if you encounter difficulties.  The deadline to apply is February 28th.  An English session will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, February 2nd at 6:00pm.  A bilingual session will be held in-person on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:00pm at PACO, 346 Central Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Franklin Dog and Cat License Renewals Due January 31

SOMERSET, NJ - Resident pet owners are reminded the deadline for renewing pet licensing is January 31, 2023.   All dogs in Franklin must be licensed. Click hyperlinks below for more information and forms.  Licensing information Dog License Application- online form must be downloaded and mailed with payment ONLINE FORM Application For Kennel, Pet Shop, Shelter or Pound Certificate of exemption from rabies vaccination form A $5 late fee will be assessed beginning February 1.  In order to renew the license, the pet’s rabies vaccine must be good through November 1, 2023. 
FRANKLIN, NJ
BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK MAYOR AND COUNCIL 2023 MEETING SCHEDULE PUBLIC NOTICE

PROSPECT PARK, NJ - Pursuant to the open public meetings act, be advised that the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park will hold meetings open to the public for the calendar year 2023 as below. The Governing Body generally meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30PM for a Work Session and the third Monday of each month at 6:30PM for their Regular Meeting unless proper notice is made changing such schedule. All meetings of the Mayor and Council shall take place in- person, meetings will take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey, unless proper notice is made changing the meeting format and location. In the event, meetings will be taking place remotely, meeting information will be also posted on the front door of the municipal building and on the Borough’s website (www.prospectpark.net). Beauty Nadim, RMC, CMR Municipal Clerk
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft

The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
NEWARK, NJ
Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Responding to an increase in the unhoused population, Union County officials approved an Elizabeth church as a warming center as more information is collected on those living without homes within county borders. There have been more than 55 “Code Blue'' nights in the county this season, Debbie-Ann Anderson, the county’s Director of Human Services, said at Thursday’s Union County Board of Commissioners meeting.  The Code Blue program is active from November through March 31, directing counties to provide shelter or warming facilities when temperatures drop below the freezing point, 32 degrees. The social services department then places people...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Little Falls, Woodland Park Students Make Big Impact with Food Drive

TOTOWA and WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Elementary schools in Little Falls and Totowa competed recently to see which student body could collect the most canned goods and other food items for area residents in need. Sponsored by the Passaic Valley Rotary, the effort resulted in the collection of more than 1,000 pounds of food which was then donated to Holy Angels in Little Falls, and the Military Assistance Pantry in Paterson and Father English Community Center, both in Paterson. While Little Falls #3 led the way with 283.1 pounds of food collected, students at Beatrice Gilmore School, Little Falls School #1, Charles Olbon School, Little Falls School #2, and Memorial School also made an incredible impact.  Also receiving recognition for helping to make the food drive possible were Christina Scano and Bonnie Romaine for setting it up and providing all the boxes and posters; Sonia and George Rodriguez and Mike Schiff and Tom Kazmark for the Friday pick-ups; and Bonnie and Nelson Romaine for assisting with food drop off.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
Pandemic Emergency Declarations Set to End May 11 as Morristown COVID Cases Decline

In a letter to Congress, the White House has stated that the COVID-19 emergencies will end on May 11, nearly 40 months after national pandemic measures were imposed.   The Biden Administration renewed the declarations that were set to expire in April. Back on January 2020, President Trump imposed the national health emergency and President Biden has repeatedly extended the measures. When the declaration expires, the cost of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and certain treatments will fall under insurance companies, both private and government plans. On Friday Jan 27, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee gave a report to the WHO regarding the COVID pandemic.  The...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ American Water Announces Annual Maintenance that Will Affect Red Bank

Red Bank, NJ: An annual maintenance program has been announced by NJ American Water that will affect Red Bank customers. It is not a cause for concern and is a normal part of the treatment process according to a NJAW press release. NJAW will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine (combination), residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. Beginning the week of February 6, this temporary treatment process will continue until April. Some customers during this period may notice a slight taste and...
RED BANK, NJ
