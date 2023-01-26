ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Explanation For Holiday Disruptions Is Underwhelming

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfB9u_0kScsqEz00

Southwest detailed the reasons for the 16,700 flights it had to cancel over a ten day period in December.

We knew Southwest Airlines ( LUV ) - Get Free Report screwed up its holiday flight operations badly, but on Thursday we found out the exact breadth of the disruptions that plagued the airline.

The company said that it cancelled more than 16,7000 flights between December 21 and December 31.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize again to our customers and our employees for the impact of the operational disruption had on them and on their holiday plans," CEO Bob Jordan said to kick off the call.

Between December 27 and December 29, Southwest was forced to reduce its flight activity by about 2/3 due to the disruption, but the company still insists that "our processes and technology generally work as designed."

So what went wrong?

The company says that the kerfuffle started on the " weather event " before Christmas and eventually led to the chaos that ensued on the 23rd.

"From the 23rd, which was still a weather event and towards the 24th," flight cancellations put the company "behind in creating crew solutions. This level of close-in cancels led us to get behind and then we lost the use of the automation," the company said on the call.

The company then couldn't use automation to repair the individual crew member schedules.

"Consequently, without updated remember schedules, the can't reassign crew members to solve for flights with crew coverage issues," the company said.

"So the disruption uncovered a functional gap in our technology. However, this issue is in the process of being addressed."

Southwest says that it has three networks -- the flight network (which handles the flight schedules and tickets that are for sale) the aircraft network (that offers solutions "during irregular operations") and the crew network.

The company says it's confident in its flight and aircraft networks.

"For our crew network, the functional gap that was revealed in our crew scheduling software is in the process of being addressed and should be updated in a matter of weeks."

Southwest Answers Questions

CNBC's Jim Cramer suggested that the company needed to invest more money into its staffing technology, but when Jordan pushed back on the notion, the sparks started to fly.

His explanation for why the company mishandled its December debacle is being heavily questioned.

Southwest was the only U.S. airline to experience the massive delays during the Christmas holiday week, and the company will eventually have to answer questions from the U.S. Senate, after U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said her panel intended to hold hearings about the incident.

"Southwest's customers are rightfully dissatisfied and deserve better," Cantwell said earlier this month. "These consumers need refunds and reimbursements for their expenses."

The Disruptions Cost Southwest

Those cancellations had an after-tax net impact of $620 million, leading the company to report a fourth quarter net loss of $226 million.

It incurred an estimated $410 million revenue penalty due to the operational disruptions.

The company says it has completed more than 80% of the reimbursement requests they've received from customers for expenses related to alternative transportation.

Southwest says it plans to process the remaining requests by next week.

Despite the operational hiccups, Southwest says it generated record fourth quarter revenue of $6.2 billion.

But the hangover from the incident will also hurt its first quarter operations.

"Admittedly, we are starting off first quarter with a $300 million to $350 million headwind, which we assume is attributable to the operational disruptions in December," said Ryan Green, chief commercial officer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
travelnoire.com

Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'

More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
The Independent

Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger

A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
92K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy