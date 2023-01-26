Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Unearthing Clues to the Evolution of the Universe – Measuring the Hidden Energy of Gamma-Ray Bursts
Gamma-ray bursts are the brightest explosions in the cosmos, emitting intense gamma rays for brief periods of time. These bursts are categorized as either short or long, with long gamma-ray bursts being produced by the death of massive stars. Hence why they provide hidden clues about the evolution of the universe.
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Completes Mars Sample Depot – Captures Amazing Variety of Martian Geology
Ten sample tubes, capturing an amazing variety of Martian geology, have been deposited on Mars’ surface so they could be studied on Earth in the future. Less than six weeks after it began, construction of the first sample depot on another world is complete. Confirmation that NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover successfully dropped the 10th and final tube planned for the depot was received around 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST) on Sunday, January 29, by mission controllers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. This major milestone involved precision planning and navigation to ensure the tubes could be safely recovered in the future by the NASA-ESA (European Space Agency) Mars Sample Return campaign, which aims to bring Mars samples to Earth for closer study.
Physicists Discover a New Approach for Solving the Bizarre Dark Energy Mystery
What is behind dark energy — and what connects it to the cosmological constant introduced by Albert Einstein? Two physicists from the University of Luxembourg point the way to answering these open questions of physics. The universe has a number of bizarre properties that are difficult to understand with...
Get Ready for Lift-Off: Inside NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission to the ISS
A new set of four crew members are preparing to launch to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission. NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to perform science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.
Challenging Past Assumptions: Light From Outside Our Galaxy Much Brighter Than Expected
Scientists at RIT lead a study utilizing data collected by LORRI (Long Range Reconnaissance Imager) on NASA’s New Horizons mission. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology have conducted a study with new measurements that show the light emitted by stars outside our galaxy is two to three times brighter than the light from known populations of galaxies. These findings challenge previous assumptions about the number and environment of stars in the universe. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and are currently available on ArXiv.
Surprising Discovery: Graphene on Platinum Surfaces Seemingly Defies Coulomb’s Law
Researchers from Basel and Tel Aviv discovered that friction varies with speed in specific graphene structures on platinum surfaces, defying Coulomb’s law which states that friction is speed-independent in the macro world. Materials made of single atomic layers are highly valued for their low-friction qualities, useful in reducing friction...
An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions
Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf Finally Breaks – Spawns Iceberg Twice the Size of New York City
A long-watched rift has spawned an iceberg about twice the size of New York City. In February 2019, a rift spanning most of the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica appeared ready to spawn an iceberg about twice the size of New York City. The question among scientists was not if the growing rift would finish traversing the shelf and break, but when? Now, nearly four years later, it has done just that.
Stars Disappear Before Our Eyes: Startling Analysis From Globe at Night
NOIRLab’s Globe at Night educational program reveals how increasing light pollution is robbing us of the night sky. A startling analysis from Globe at Night — a citizen science program run by NSF’s NOIRLab — concludes that stars are disappearing from human sight at an astonishing rate. The study finds that, to human eyes, artificial lighting has dulled the night sky more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements. The study published in the journal Science showcases the unique contributions that citizen scientists can make in essential fields of research.
This Week @NASA: Nuclear Space Travel, SpaceX Crew-6 Mission, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
And the next crewed mission to the space station …. A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. NASA’s annual Day of Remembrance observance at Arlington National Cemetery took place on January 26. The event honors the astronauts of Apollo 1; space shuttles Challenger and Columbia; and others who lost their lives in support of NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery. The observance also preceded the 20th anniversary of the Columbia accident on February 1.
JPL and the Space Age: The Changing Face of Mars (NASA Documentary)
Other than Earth, no planet in the solar system has been so thoroughly or long examined as Mars. For more than two decades now NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has continuously explored the Red Planet with an array of orbiters, landers, and rovers. What laid the groundwork for this unparalleled...
Unlocking the Secrets of Climate Change: Linking Fossil Proxies to Living Bacteria
The missing piece in reconstructing the Earth’s climate history also provides a new understanding of the early evolution of life. Microbial skins made of lipids, or fatty molecules, can be preserved as fossils and reveal information about the past lives of these microorganisms. “Some microbial lipids are widely used...
NASA’s Record-Breaking Lucy Spacecraft Has a New Asteroid Target
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will add another asteroid encounter to its 4-billion-mile journey. On November 1, 2023, Lucy will get a close-up view of a small main-belt asteroid to conduct an engineering test of the spacecraft’s innovative asteroid-tracking navigation system. The Lucy mission is already breaking records by planning...
Hubble Space Telescope Explores a Turbulent Tarantula
A snapshot of the Tarantula Nebula (also known as 30 Doradus) is the most recent Hubble Space Telescope Picture of the Week. The Tarantula Nebula is a large star-forming region of ionized hydrogen gas located approximately 161,000 light years from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud, and its turbulent clouds of gas and dust can be seen swirling between the region’s bright, newly-formed stars.
New Findings Explain Long-Standing, Baffling Cell Mystery
Optimized by nature over 100 million years of evolution, a smart liquid provides a crucial coupling that ensures cell division correctly proceeds. Scientists from Paul Scherrer Institute and ETH Zurich have uncovered the mechanism by which proteins form small liquid droplets that act as a smart adhesive in cells. These droplets attach to the ends of microtubules, which helps position the cell’s nucleus correctly during division. The research, published in Nature Cell Biology, explain the long-standing mystery of how moving protein structures in cells are joined together.
Nuclear Popcorn: New Research Sheds Light on the Enigmatic Strong Nuclear Force
The shape of heavy nuclei changes as the energy level varies. The universe is governed by four fundamental forces that dictate the interactions between particles and shape the world we know. These forces include the electromagnetic force, gravity, weak nuclear force, and strong nuclear force. These fundamental forces act on everything from the tiniest atoms to the largest galaxies in the universe.
Scientists Discover a New Cause of Melting Antarctic Ice Shelves
A process that can contribute to the melting of ice shelves in the Antarctic has been discovered by researchers. An international team of researchers has discovered that adjacent ice shelves play a role in causing instability in others downstream. The University of East Anglia in the UK led a study...
Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species
It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
Researchers Discover That Electrons Play a Surprising Role in Heat Transfer Between Layers of Semiconductors
An electronic bridge facilitates the fast transfer of energy between semiconductors. Researchers are exploring the potential applications of two-dimensional (2D) materials in transistors and optoelectronics, as semiconductor devices continue to become smaller. Controlling the flow of electricity and heat in these materials is essential for their functionality, but a deeper understanding of these behaviors at the atomic scale is required first.
Astronomers Suggest More Galaxies Were Formed in the Early Universe Than Previously Thought
Exploring the universe’s earliest galaxies with NASA’s new space telescope. A team of astronomers, headed by Haojing Yan at the University of Missouri, have used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Early Release Observations and discovered 87 galaxies that could be the earliest known galaxies in the universe.
