WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler speaks of senate run, skill games lawsuit against Commonwealth of Virginia
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
cardinalnews.org
New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining
COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.
Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades
Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
13newsnow.com
Public comment opens on Youngkin administration's regulation to withdraw Virginia from RGGI
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians can weigh in on a plan to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a program aiming to reduce emissions in 11 East Coast states. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to withdraw Virginia from RGGI by repealing a regulation that allows the...
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 31
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory and respect of the former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset. The Office of...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
showmeprogress.com
It all looks the same from Virginia
It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. We settled on ribs from @JDVance1 if (and when) he loses, KC Joe’s from me in the highly unlikely event the @Chiefs don’t prevail. Josh (r) picked the Chiefs by an eight-ender. Some of the responses:. “KC Joe’s” is in Kansas....
Yee-haw, roll coal!
From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Remembering Virginian Gregory Allen Howard who was responsible for Remember the Titans
Gregory Allen Howard whomade history when he wrote the screenplay for the film Remember the Titans has died. ABC News is reporting that Howard died Friday of heart failure at a Miami hospital according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. The movie was about Virginia's TC Williams High School which was later renamed Alexandria City High School. Howard had presented his story all around Hollywood and was continuously turned down so he decided to do it himself. Tinsel Town's loss was Howard's gain.
Virginia lawmakers reject effort to bring back parole
Two Democrats joined Republicans on a state Senate panel to defeat a bill to restore parole in Virginia.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Proposed Sunshine bills would streamline public records process
RICHMOND — Two Virginia General Assembly bills seeking to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Act will advance to the House calendar. Virginia FOIA laws, also known as sunshine laws, require public institutions to disclose public records, and provide access to government meetings unless an exemption applies. Del....
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 16%; new cases flat last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Inside Nova
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
