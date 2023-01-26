Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make NFL history in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium next month. The Kelces will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup after both of their teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday (January 29), Sports Illustrated reports. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged their mother, Donna Kelce, as the first to have two sons play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup.

1 DAY AGO