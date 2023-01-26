ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

2 players the Dallas Cowboys should target in free agency

When the clock strikes 4 p.m. on March 15, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL can officially sign free agents and orchestrate trades if they choose to do. While NFL teams can legally tamper and contact free agents starting on March 13 at 12 p.m. ET – things can't be official until the above date and time.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Cowboys Part Ways with Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out. Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and he has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
bvmsports.com

Ranking the top 5 offensive coordinator candidates for Cowboys

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new offensive coordinator after agreeing to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore, who served in that role for the team from 2019-2022. Moore’s final game as the Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing divisional-round playoff loss to the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed

The Houston Texans appear poised to make a major move. Houston will ramp up their pursuit of hot coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a former Texan linebacker, is currently the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator. ESPN NFL insider reported the news on Sunday night. “Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Read more... The post Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Video Showed Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest

Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday (January 29). The video shows Bennett wearing a black hooded jacket and walking with his head down before getting into a black...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Kelce Brothers Set To Make History In Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make NFL history in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium next month. The Kelces will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup after both of their teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday (January 29), Sports Illustrated reports. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged their mother, Donna Kelce, as the first to have two sons play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup.
iheart.com

Who Are The Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks of All Time?

Who would you choose to be your Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks of All Time? Listen to Max and Emery's conversation about the latest StudyFinds.org survey of the top 10 sports review website, that reveals a list of the 5 G.O.A.T.S.

