4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Xavier Prep beats Shadow Hills, 44-38, both likely to share league title
The top two DEL girls basketball teams clashed in Indio, and Xavier Prep handed Shadow Hills its first league loss of the season, 44-38. "This is two years in a row that both games come down to these single possession games," said Xavier Prep head coach Thaddis Bosley. "50/50 balls, working hard, and being aggressive. The post Xavier Prep beats Shadow Hills, 44-38, both likely to share league title appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Xavier College Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Shadow Hills High School on January 27, 2023, 18:30:00.
iheart.com
A Corona High School Basketball Game Turns Into A Full Out Brawl?!
A crazy and violent brawl broke out at a girl's high school basketball game in Anaheim on Tuesday! The brawl started after a foul was called in which two players were tangled up, but that soon escalated to the benches being cleared! The game was suspended, and officials are deciding whether or not to reschedule the game! Watch the video above to see this wild incident!
recordgazette.net
Athletic director Martin DuSold retires from Beaumont Unified
The Beaumont Unified School District gave retiring athletic director Martin DuSold a warm send off during the Jan. 17 board of education meeting, presenting him with several plaques and certificates expressing the district’s appreciation for his 26 years of service. DuSold was hired by the district in 1996 and...
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
livability.com
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
newsmirror.net
Large tree in Yucaipa succumbs to recent rain activity
A large tree uprooted and fell in the neighborhood, on the corner of Grant and Date Street. It reportedly caused damage to a home. The tree has been reported to have been in the neighborhood since the 60s and possibly even for some 70 years.
North Indian Canyon Drive reopened
North Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened after it was previously closed Sunday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility. For up-to-date information on the windy conditions affecting the valley, click here. Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post North Indian Canyon Drive reopened appeared first on KESQ.
Pizza Marketplace
Pizza Factory opens unit in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory has expanded its California footprint with the opening of a restaurant in Riverside. The pizzeria is owned by multi-brand operators Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, according to a press release. The Riverside unit is the first of five Pizza Factory locations Yanez and Martinez plan to open. The...
scvnews.com
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release
Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations
The National Weather Service reports "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 55 year-old woman from Perris, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, identified as 59 year-old man from Yucca Valley, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for major injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, but that the reason for the collision is under investigation. Both north and south lanes of Old Woman Springs Road were closed between Buena Vista Drive and Aberdeen Avenue for several hours Friday night while Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the scene of the incident.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Conservancy receives another 70 acres to preserve in Live Oak Canyon
The year 2022 ended with fireworks for the Redlands Conservancy as the organization received a significant gift that included 70 acres of natural open space. This is the newest land acquisition for the conservancy whose mission includes conserving Redlands’ irreplaceable natural and agricultural lands. According to Executive Director Sherli...
menifee247.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Bundy Canyon Road
A motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries suffered in a collision with another vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road, authorities said. The collision occurred about 4:17 p.m. in the area of Bundy Canyon Road and Waldon Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was following a Ford pickup truck westbound on Bundy Canyon Road when the truck slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway when the truck began its turn. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford and the motorcyclist was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KRON4
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
menifee247.com
Collision on Menifee and Watson roads results in fatality
One person died and another received moderate injuries in a traffic collision at Menifee Road and Watson Road Sunday morning, police said. The collision occurred about 9:51 a.m., according to Menifee PD officer Anthony Clay. A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was heading eastbound on Watson Road and stopped at the stop sign at Menifee Road. For unknown reasons, the VW pulled onto Menifee Road in front of a 2017 Hundai Elantra, which a witness said was traveling southbound on Menifee Road at about 50-60 mph. There is no stop sign for motorists traveling on Menifee Road at that intersection.
CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers
The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13. Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division.
