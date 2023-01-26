Read full article on original website
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
Former Selma City Councilman Cecil Williamson dies at 82
Former City Councilman Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr. passed away Jan. 27 at the age of 82. Williamson was active in many Selma organizations. He served as Selma City Councilman for 16 years, including serving as President from 2010-2012. He also was elected to the Dallas County Board of Education and...
Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado
The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help. . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to give away free clothes, food on Saturday
The Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will give away free clothes and food on Saturday, Feb. 4 in partnership with Sophia Kingston Elementary School. "We are thankful for the new partnership with Pure Artistry Community Outreach of Montgomery as they are providing all of the food and drinks," said a post on the sorority's Facebook page. "Again we must thank all who have supported our commitment to serve our community now and in the days to come."
Red Cross closes emergency shelter at Selma High two weeks after EF2 tornado
The Red Cross emergency shelter at Selma High has closed, a little over two weeks after an EF2 tornado destroyed homes and business on Jan. 12. Dallas County Emergency Management says assistance has been provided to those citizens that were in the shelter, so it did not need to stay open.
Canines 4 Christ brings pet therapy to tornado weary students
Meadowview Christian kindergartners sang songs in the dark as the Jan. 12 tornado roared over their heads and through the center of Selma. With no power and reports of a tornado on the ground, the teachers used music to distract the children from the havoc being wreaked outside their doors.
Hayneville receives $12.9 million for sewer, drinking water projects
The city of Hayneville in Lowndes County has received $12.9 million to upgrade its sewer systems and drinking water. According to Alabama Political Reporter the director of Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and an administrator of the Environmental were present at a signing ceremony in Hayneville to begin work.
How Craig Field's new control tower led to latest $1.3M flight academy deal
Returning an air traffic control tower to Craig Field was key to landing a $1.3 million deal with Resicum International to bring its aviation academy and maintenance contracts to the former Air Force base, officials said. When leaders cut the ribbon for a new mobile air traffic control center at...
Dallas County Commission declares emergency at jail to speed up tornado reconstruction
The Dallas County Commission on Monday declared an emergency at the county jail, which will speed up the process of making repairs caused by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a special called meeting on Monday, the commission got a report from construction contractor Steward Construction with photos about the extensive damage to the jail on Selfield Road that includes a destroyed roof, utility units, ceilings and more.
Dallas County Commission votes to pick up tornado debris in-house
Dallas County will be picking up its tornado debris in-house. The Commission voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to skip using contractors and instead do it themselves using existing staff and five county dump trucks. The county also approved spending $50,000 to buy a grapple truck needed to...
City, county face $20M in debris cleanup costs, debate how to get it done
Selma and Dallas County are facing up to $20 million in costs to remove debris left over from the Jan. 12 tornado and no contracts are in place yet to hire companies to do the moving more than two weeks later. The governments also still haven’t been reimbursed from FEMA...
2023 baseball, softball schedule for Morgan Academy
Morgan Academy's baseball and softball schedule has been released, with the first game set for Feb. 14. Feb. 14: Macon East (Softball only) - Macon East at 4 p.m. (JV,V) Feb. 16-17: Gator Classic (Softball only) - Clarke Prep (Time TBA) Feb. 24: Wilcox (Baseball only) - Home at 4...
Keith Bears boys team beats AL Johnson, Lady Bears struggle
The Keith Bears traveled to Thomaston on Monday night to face A.L. Johnson High School in a final regular season area match up. The Lady Bears was not able to seal the deal on the road as they lost 59-43 to the Lady Eagles. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points. T. McGhee led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 24 points. L. Anderson added 18 points.
Aviation training, maintenance firm coming to Craig Field, investing $1.3M and bringing 70 jobs
Aviation training, maintenance firm coming to Craig Field, investing $1.3M and bringing 70 jobs. Link: https://selmasun.com/news/aviation-training-maintenance-firm-coming-to-craig-field-investing-1-3m-and-bringing-70-jobs/article_86af1bfe-9e6d-11ed-83d4-6fa9f965f216.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=user-share. Gov. Kay Ivey gives the state seal to Rob Baird, COO of Resicum International, during the announcement on Friday at Craig Field. An aviation training and maintenance firm is coming to Craig Field, bringing...
Ellwood Lady Eagles win big against Hayneville; Boys continue losing streak
Ellwood Christian Academy faced Central Hayneville on Monday night on their home court. The Lady Eagles pulled off an impressive 46-29 win against the Lady Lions. This was the Lady Eagles first win of the season. K. Rose led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 22 points. L. Williams added...
Keith Bears boys and girls teams beat RC Hatch
The Keith Bears boys and girls basketball teams got big wins against the R.C. Hatch Bobcats on Friday night in Orrville. The Lady Bears clutched a much-needed 41-27 win against the Lady Bobcats. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 16 points. Lady Bears head coach Cecil Williams...
