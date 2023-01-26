‘This wasn’t an anti-Trump conspiracy’: Lawyer for Perry Hooper Jr.’s alleged victim points to evidence

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.

