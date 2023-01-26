ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

‘This wasn’t an anti-Trump conspiracy’: Lawyer for Perry Hooper Jr.’s alleged victim points to evidence

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Capital Murder trial for slain Auburn Police Officer postponed again

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – There is another significant delay in the Capital Murder trial of a man accused of gunning down an Auburn Police Officer and inuring other officers in 2019. This latest postponement comes just one week before jury selection was scheduled to start on Feb. 6th.  Officer William Buechner’s family and APD have waited […]
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to

• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
WETUMPKA, AL
wtvy.com

Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
TROY, AL
AL.com

Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system

A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Coosa County stabbing suspect arrested

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest regarding a stabbing that took place this past Tuesday in Coosa County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 24 at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Coosa County dispatch center received a report of a stabbing. Russell Medical Center notified police that they had a patient in the emergency room suffering from multiple stab wounds.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Robbery and Home Invasion Safety

Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy