‘This wasn’t an anti-Trump conspiracy’: Lawyer for Perry Hooper Jr.’s alleged victim points to evidence

Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
‘I’ll get away with it because I am Perry Hooper,’ accuser says he told her
The Montgomery hostess who accused former state Rep. Perry Hooper of sexually abusing her claimed Thursday that he suggested he would get away with the offense because of his stature in Alabama politics. Elizabeth Daly’s statement, issued Thursday through her attorney, Dianne James Davis, also claimed Hooper “betrayed and violated”...
Capital Murder trial for slain Auburn Police Officer postponed again
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – There is another significant delay in the Capital Murder trial of a man accused of gunning down an Auburn Police Officer and inuring other officers in 2019. This latest postponement comes just one week before jury selection was scheduled to start on Feb. 6th. Officer William Buechner’s family and APD have waited […]
Perry Hooper ‘personally and professionally ... injured’ by allegations, lawyer says
Former state representative Perry Hooper Jr. “only seeks the truth” with a lawsuit he has filed against Montgomery’s police chief and the city alleging he was set up for an arrest on a sexual abuse charge involving a restaurant hostess. He is asking for a copy of...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to
• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
wtvy.com
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has 60 days to remove a controversial statue in the town square, according to a Macon County Circuit Court. According to the order filed Thursday, the tract of property that was conveyed by deed from...
Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system
A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
selmasun.com
Montgomery county fugitive wanted on domestic violence criminal mischief charges
A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief. Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly...
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
WSFA
Coosa County stabbing suspect arrested
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest regarding a stabbing that took place this past Tuesday in Coosa County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 24 at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Coosa County dispatch center received a report of a stabbing. Russell Medical Center notified police that they had a patient in the emergency room suffering from multiple stab wounds.
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
