LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Scarbinsky: Don’t be mad at Bama. This isn’t football and it isn’t March.
This is an opinion column. Today’s PSA is a FOG alert. It’s for Crimson Tide fans who may not know or care that their beloved University of Alabama competes in sports other than football. Those tunnel-visioned Tiders are affectionately known to their crimson brethren as Football-Only Gumps. Hence, FOG.
South Alabama’s Jeremy Reaves caps breakout NFL season with Pro Bowl trip
Jeremy Reaves’ breakout pro football season culminates this weekend when he joins the best players in the NFL at the league’s Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Reaves, the former South Alabama star, went from roster afterthought to one of the mainstays of the Washington Commanders in just a few short months. The 26-year-old safety was named first-team All-Pro and chosen to participate in the Pro Bowl as a special teamer after finishing among the league leaders with 17 tackles in kickoff and punt coverage.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Hopefully, people understand’
When the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team’s fans widely ripped the pick. Why, they wondered, would Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spend a second-round selection on a position where Philadelphia was set for seasons to come. The...
New York Giants’ Evan Neal glad to drop anchor in 2023
When the New York Giants begin the 2023 NFL season, Evan Neal knows he’ll be doing the same thing he did in the 2022 season – playing right offensive tackle. And Neal is looking forward to the continuity. · ALABAMA ALUMNI LEADERS IN NFL STYLE, TOO. ·...
Super Bowl LVII tickets on rise: How to get seats for Eagles-Chiefs battle
There will be plenty of storylines when the Philadelphia Eagles battle Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale. Tickets are available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek. Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. Jalen Hurts appears to be silencing the...
What TV channel is Bengals-Chiefs on tonight? Live stream, how to watch AFC Championship online, time
The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow and the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes face off on Sunday, Jan. 29. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year’s...
