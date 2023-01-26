Jeremy Reaves’ breakout pro football season culminates this weekend when he joins the best players in the NFL at the league’s Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Reaves, the former South Alabama star, went from roster afterthought to one of the mainstays of the Washington Commanders in just a few short months. The 26-year-old safety was named first-team All-Pro and chosen to participate in the Pro Bowl as a special teamer after finishing among the league leaders with 17 tackles in kickoff and punt coverage.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO