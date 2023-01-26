Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Caterpillar misses profit estimates as costs weigh
(Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as increasing manufacturing and freight costs pressured the heavy machinery maker’s margins. Shares of Caterpillar were down 3.3% before the bell. Despite higher orders, the industrial bellwether is grappling with supply constraints, boosting costs and clipping its ability to...
1470 WMBD
Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr sees FY profit, revenue beating expectations
(Reuters) – A.G. Barr said on Tuesday it expects its full-year revenue and profit to beat market expectations, helped by price hikes and steady demand for its cocktail mixes and beverages. The company raised prices last year to deal with surging costs and launched new products as it benefited...
1470 WMBD
India’s Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 billion share sale
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Adani Enterprises climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller’s scathing attack. Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group...
1470 WMBD
Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate decision jitters
(Reuters) – European shares fell on Monday, as cautious investors anticipated a slew of interest rate hikes by prominent central banks this week, with shares of rate-sensitive sectors including technology among the major laggards. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.6% at 0955 GMT. However, optimism around better-than-feared corporate...
1470 WMBD
Taiwan export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Dec: Reuters poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders likely contracted again in December and at a faster clip than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as global demand for the island’s technology-related goods continues to cool. The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists was...
1470 WMBD
Adani Group’s local bonds resist panic sales on Hindenburg’s report
MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s locally listed bonds have resisted the panic selling in the groups’ dollar-denominated debt and domestically listed stocks since last Wednesday following short-seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report on the group. Hindenburg accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax...
1470 WMBD
Mastercard, Binance launching prepaid card in Brazil
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Binance said on Monday they are lauching a prepaid card in Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, as part of the crypto giant’s efforts to “broaden the connection between traditional finance and crypto”. According to a statement, the so-called...
1470 WMBD
VW’s Skoda Auto cuts production due to chip shortage – trade unions
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto is cutting production this week due to chip shortages, trade unions at the carmaker said. Some shifts will be cancelled in the production of the Octavia, Enyaq, Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, the unions said. “After optimistic first weeks of...
1470 WMBD
Australia Dec retail spending nosedives in warning for economy
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian retail sales recorded the biggest drop in more than two years in December, as rising borrowing costs and sky-high inflation finally sank spending, an economic shock that may lessen the need for much more policy tightening. Retail sales fell 3.9% in December from November, after...
1470 WMBD
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy unexpectedly fell in the fourth quarter, data showed on Monday, a sign that Europe’s largest economy may be entering a much-predicted recession as an effect of the Ukraine war. Gross domestic product decreased 0.2% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the federal...
1470 WMBD
Taiwan’s Foxconn taps former Nissan and Nidec heavyweight Seki for EV business
(Reuters) -Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan,...
1470 WMBD
Israel’s StoreDot partners with Circulor on supply chain tracking
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – StoreDot, an Israeli start-up developing fast-charging batteries, said on Tuesday it has partnered with UK start-up Circulor, which uses blockchain technology to map supply chains for companies pursuing greener, more sustainable production. StoreDot has begun using Circulor’s technology to track the origin and carbon emissions of...
Comments / 0