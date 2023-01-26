Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
KBI working to ID man found dead in Kansas home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas. Just after 1 p.m., on Sunday, a man called 911 after...
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Kan. man indicted for armed robbery of Missouri bank
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Planting More Forages In 2023?
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 24 indicates no change even with the precipitation received. The western half of the state is in extremely rough shape. Interestingly, with some of the recent moisture there is a small hole surrounded by abnormally dry conditions of good soil moisture from just east of Salina to just northwest of Manhattan. Again, there is little hope for any change in our area’s conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 31 to February 4) indicates a 70 to 90% chance of below normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 2 to 8) indicates a continued 50 to 60% chance of below normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Not much but much more active weather than last year at this time.
Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 K-State to 64-50 win over Florida
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson gathered with a few of his old Florida teammates after leading No. 5 Kansas State to a 64-50 win over the Gators on Saturday night, the group smiling for some cameras for a picture he'll no doubt cherish. Not only because of what...
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Royals agree with RHP Greinke on deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke...
