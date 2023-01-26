Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Scarbinsky: Don’t be mad at Bama. This isn’t football and it isn’t March.
This is an opinion column. Today’s PSA is a FOG alert. It’s for Crimson Tide fans who may not know or care that their beloved University of Alabama competes in sports other than football. Those tunnel-visioned Tiders are affectionately known to their crimson brethren as Football-Only Gumps. Hence, FOG.
49ers All-Pro linebacker is going to miss DeMeco Ryans
When Fred Warner entered the NFL from BYU as a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, NFL.com rated his football future as “good backup with potential to develop into a starter,” perhaps contributing in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. In two of the past three...
Super Bowl LVII tickets on rise: How to get seats for Eagles-Chiefs battle
There will be plenty of storylines when the Philadelphia Eagles battle Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale. Tickets are available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek. Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. Jalen Hurts appears to be silencing the...
Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts headed to Super Bowl LLVII, Get gear the players wear
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns, and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Fanatics has just dropped NFC Championship Eagles and Super Bowl merchandise.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0