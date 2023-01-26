ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

'It's like going to a funeral': Donut lovers say goodbye to Glazy Susan on businesses' last day

WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently. Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols

WORCESTER, Mass. - Dozens of people gathered outside Worcester City Hall Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died from his injuries after an altercation with Memphis police where five officers are accused of beating him to death. Organizers of the vigil...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local marshmallow maker 'Moeshmallows' holds grand opening celebration Saturday

CLINTON, Mass. - A local business is taking marshmallows to a whole new level. Moe Young is the owner of Moeshmallows. Young's business is centered around custom-flavored gourmet marshmallows made with local ingredients, based out in Holden. Young has been making her homemade version of the sweet treat for more than a decade, leaving her full-time job in 2021 to pursue her marshmallow business.
HOLDEN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect charged with murder in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. - Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, a 23-year-old resident of Springfield, is being charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Santana-Rodriguez was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and...
HOLYOKE, MA

