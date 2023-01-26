Read full article on original website
Luge hits the slopes at Wachusett, with Team USA scouts eyeing new talent
PRINCETON, Mass. - Most people in our region know Wachusett Mountain for its skiing and snowboarding, but on Saturday, a new kind of winter sport hit the slopes. The USA Luge Challenge was at Wachusett Mountain on Saturday. The traveling event gives newcomers a chance to try the sport. Young...
'It's like going to a funeral': Donut lovers say goodbye to Glazy Susan on businesses' last day
WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently. Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.
Worcester community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols
WORCESTER, Mass. - Dozens of people gathered outside Worcester City Hall Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died from his injuries after an altercation with Memphis police where five officers are accused of beating him to death. Organizers of the vigil...
Local marshmallow maker 'Moeshmallows' holds grand opening celebration Saturday
CLINTON, Mass. - A local business is taking marshmallows to a whole new level. Moe Young is the owner of Moeshmallows. Young's business is centered around custom-flavored gourmet marshmallows made with local ingredients, based out in Holden. Young has been making her homemade version of the sweet treat for more than a decade, leaving her full-time job in 2021 to pursue her marshmallow business.
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
Suspect charged with murder in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE, Mass. - Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, a 23-year-old resident of Springfield, is being charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Santana-Rodriguez was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and...
Worcester NAACP president calling for changes within city's police department
WORCESTER, Mass. - Sad, angry, frustrated - they're the words Worcester NAACP President Fred Taylor used to describe the body camera video showing a violent incident leading to the death of Tyre Nichols. Taylor said several things need to change for something like this never happen again, including in Worcester,...
