Spanish Fort, AL

RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
AL.com

Pennsylvania family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide

Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County, Pennsylvania. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
YORK COUNTY, PA
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: Shame of the ‘skinfolk’ who brutally killed Tyre Nichols is all theirs, and policing

This is an opinion column. I can’t unhear the dying man’s fearful cries, or unsee the final brutal moments of his consciousness. The moments when Tyre Nichols must have wondered why. Why five men—five Black men; five Black men wielding Memphis Police Department shields—were beating him unconscionably. Senselessly. Beyond what words are able to describe.
MEMPHIS, TN
