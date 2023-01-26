Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
New Jersey surgeon father sues daughter's wedding photographer who left him $76,0000 out of pocket
Dr Amit Patel, 59, paid Clane Gessel and his studio up front for him to photograph his daughter's wedding in Turkey in May 2022.
Royal Biographer Warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Move Forward’ Before Even Their Staunchest Supporters Experience ‘Fatigue’
Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series and his book, the Sussexes have made an avalanche of accusations against the royal family over just the past few weeks alone.
Comments / 0