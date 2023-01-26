Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the fun game between the Kings and Timberwolves (01:15). They discuss how much fun a potential playoff match would be between the two teams and debate whether the T-wolves’ better play as of late will continue once Karl-Anthony Towns returns. The Magic are showing glimpses of becoming something special, and Bennedict Mathurin is making his case for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year (11:40). Also, the guys look back at some of the story lines that happened over the weekend, including the missed foul call on LeBron James (27:35), Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Reddit controversy (41:55), Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (51:44), and Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points in 30 minutes (56:53). They wrap up the episode with the latest trade rumors (01:03:00).

5 HOURS AGO