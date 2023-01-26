Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Kings-Timberwolves Takeaways, the Magic Are Special, and a Wild Weekend of NBA Story Lines
Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the fun game between the Kings and Timberwolves (01:15). They discuss how much fun a potential playoff match would be between the two teams and debate whether the T-wolves’ better play as of late will continue once Karl-Anthony Towns returns. The Magic are showing glimpses of becoming something special, and Bennedict Mathurin is making his case for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year (11:40). Also, the guys look back at some of the story lines that happened over the weekend, including the missed foul call on LeBron James (27:35), Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Reddit controversy (41:55), Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (51:44), and Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points in 30 minutes (56:53). They wrap up the episode with the latest trade rumors (01:03:00).
The Lakers’ Referee Problem, Plus Marcus Thompson on the Present and Future of the Golden State Warriors
Logan and Raja open the episode with a discussion of the impact of the referee’s missed call at the end of regulation of Lakers-Celtics (02:00). Later, Logan is joined by The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to discuss the Golden State Warriors, the underrated value of Bob Myers, his impending contract talks, and the ripple effect that his leaving would create (33:00). Then, Logan asks Marcus whether a handful of Warriors are staying or leaving.
We May Never See Another NBA Record Chase Like LeBron’s
LeBron James is about a week away from usurping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to seize the NBA’s career scoring crown. His 38,388th regular-season point will represent a monumental achievement, both because of the record’s simple magnitude—the goal of basketball is to score the most points; LeBron will have the most points—and because of the rarity of a new record in the NBA.
Jaylen Brown Bounces Back, and Andrew Callahan on Patriots Dysfunction
Brian breaks down the thrilling Celtics overtime win over the Lakers, Jaylen Brown’s impressive performance down the stretch, and how the Celtics-Lakers rivalry compares to other notable Boston ones in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about his revealing article about the Patriots’ offensive dysfunction this past season and how the team fixes its issues going forward (27:20). Finally, Brian takes a call and offers up a few optimistic notes on the Red Sox (56:50).
