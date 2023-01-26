Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.

