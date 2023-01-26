ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WUPE

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
WCAX

Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
beckersdental.com

Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M from employer

A Massachusetts dentist recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer's name. Jack Massarsky, DDS, worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a practice in Hyannis, Mass., between 2015 and 2021, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department. In 2015, Dr. Massarsky opened a secret bank account under the dental practice's name and deposited insurance reimbursement checks into that account, embezzling more than $1.2 million. The stolen funds were used for personal and family expenses, according to the news release.
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man deemed as violent habitual offender recently granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man who has been deemed a habitual offender has recently been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Marcus Perry was convicted of armed burglary, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Following these guilty verdicts and after a jury-waived trial, Perry was convicted of being a habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for armed burglary as a habitual offender. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder as a habitual offender and 10 years for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender.
CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman hits it big on Mega Millions ticket, $1 million prize yet to be claimed

A Massachusetts woman has one mega bucks after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket. Another big prize won in Massachusetts has gone unclaimed. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Davena Allen is the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the multi-state game’s drawing held Tuesday, January 10.
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
WGME

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
WSBS

Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road

I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
94.9 HOM

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
