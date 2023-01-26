Read full article on original website
Related
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
beckersdental.com
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M from employer
A Massachusetts dentist recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer's name. Jack Massarsky, DDS, worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a practice in Hyannis, Mass., between 2015 and 2021, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department. In 2015, Dr. Massarsky opened a secret bank account under the dental practice's name and deposited insurance reimbursement checks into that account, embezzling more than $1.2 million. The stolen funds were used for personal and family expenses, according to the news release.
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
Cape Cod dentist pleads guilty to $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme
A Boston man who worked as a dentist in Hyannis pleaded guilty to a $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Jack Massarsky, 65, embezzled the $1.2 million from his employer, and fraudulently obtained government benefits in his employer’s name,...
Internet evidence key, but not enough in Massachusetts murder case
BOSTON — Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. Scouring data on personal electronic devices...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man deemed as violent habitual offender recently granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who has been deemed a habitual offender has recently been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Marcus Perry was convicted of armed burglary, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Following these guilty verdicts and after a jury-waived trial, Perry was convicted of being a habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for armed burglary as a habitual offender. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder as a habitual offender and 10 years for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender.
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman hits it big on Mega Millions ticket, $1 million prize yet to be claimed
A Massachusetts woman has one mega bucks after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket. Another big prize won in Massachusetts has gone unclaimed. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Davena Allen is the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the multi-state game’s drawing held Tuesday, January 10.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Check those tickets!: Winning numbers for $572 million PowerBall jackpot released
BOSTON — Massachusetts lottery players should rifle through those purses and jeans pockets. The winning numbers for Powerball’s $572 million jackpot are:. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022...
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
WGME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
File an abatement to request reduction of yearly real estate taxes
State officials are reminding you there's a chance to appeal how much you're being billed.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Comments / 1