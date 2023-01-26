Read full article on original website
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it. Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads. Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties. High...
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023
HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?
Do you watch those TV shows featuring food challenges and think, "I can do that." Well, now is your chance to achieve fame and fortune by undertaking five food challenges in Houston. Are you up for the challenge?
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
VIDEO: Family rides out tornado in SUV: 'It was terrifying'
PASADENA, Texas — Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, one woman is recounting how she survived the storm. The woman had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from school when the powerful winds and rain came upon them. The woman's daughter also was with them.
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
Rare 'fallstreak' clouds appear in sky over Central Texas
Central Texas residents likened the strange clouds to UFO's.
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Fisherman Lands Two 14-Pound Largemouth Bass In One Day On Texas Lake
I gotta get down to Texas. Living in Illinois, we just don’t grow ’em like that up here. Don’t get me wrong the, the bass fishing is still decent up here, and there’s fair amount of pretty great lakes (no pun intended), but hell, most of our lakes here freeze over for a few months out of the year.
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Houston, We Have a Tesla: New Industrial Facility Makes It To Texas
Tesla is reportedly planning to build a new industrial facility in Texas, in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, west of Houston. This project would further deepen Elon Musk’s investments in Texas – last year the billionaire moved its headquarters to Austin. Little is known about the...
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
