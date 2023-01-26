ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it. Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads. Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties. High...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023

HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

VIDEO: Family rides out tornado in SUV: 'It was terrifying'

PASADENA, Texas — Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, one woman is recounting how she survived the storm. The woman had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from school when the powerful winds and rain came upon them. The woman's daughter also was with them.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
