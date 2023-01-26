Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Charles Ephraim French
After a life filled with love and adventure, Charles Ephraim French passed away on January 26 as he lived, with dignity and grace. Ephraim was born on October 30, 1943 and grew up in Palo Alto. Santa Barbara became the hub of his life when he and his family settled here in the 1970s. Ephraim worked for almost 20 years as a Montessori Center School teacher before moving with his family to Uzbekistan, Benin, and Atlanta. He eventually returned to Santa Barbara, where he lived for the last several years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Stephen R. Vogel
Steve died of natural causes at his home in Santa Barbara. May he rest in peace. A private service will be held by his family.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cool Creators
Creative vibes spill out of every corner of G and Ry Roslie’s Slo Curio Studio + Gallery, a cool new art studio in a funky live/work neighborhood on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. G is a Korean American artist/maker who uses naturally dyed textiles to create abstract modern pieces that reflect the world around us. Ry is an assemblage artist who uses primarily recycled materials to create functional light fixtures that are true works of art.
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors 23 Student Artists
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Thursday, January 26. Chosen as winners of the Foundation’s 2023 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium. Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through February 12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arcs of a Diva, at the Santa Barbara Granada
She had me at Ives and Mahler. The two composers served as telling framing devices for Joyce DiDonato’s ambitious project EDEN, which landed in gala style at the Granada Theatre last week. Ives’ hauntingly iconic The Unanswered Question functioned as the evening’s opening seed, so to speak, with the resident Il Pomo d’Oro Music Ensemble laying out the misty, mystical instrumental groundwork, while our mezzo-soprano protagonist intoned the famed five-note motive — or central “question” — from the back of the hall. She gradually wended her way on stage to join the ensemble in a front-and-center staging structure fitted with arcs and spheres.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘The Gin Game’ Is in the Cards at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater
The Gin Game explores the end of life that all of us are destined to,” says director Ken Gilbert of Donald L. Coburn’s Pulitzer-winning play. Starring and directed by local talent from DramaDogs Theater Company, The Gin Game, on stage at Center Stage Theater February 2-5, is about two senior citizens playing a series of gin rummy games at their living facility, with the tension and competitive spirit building with each round. The conversations during these card battles reveal truths about the characters: good, bad, and ugly.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Cautionary Tale
Don’t let what is happening to the residents of Los Alamos happen to you. A development in Los Alamos is underway that will increase the population of our tiny town by 10-20 percent with no concessions for improving the infrastructure of Los Alamos! Can you imagine what would happen if one developer planned on increasing the population of Montecito by 800 to 1,600 people? Probably, not what is happening to us in Los Alamos.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | The Brilliant Awkwardness of Tig Notaro
Comedian Tig Notaro was hidden from sight as she welcomed the crowd at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall on Saturday, January 21. “People of Santa Barbara,” Notaro’s voice rang out from the theater’s speakers, “it’s your friend, Tig. How are ya? I don’t know if this is good news or bad news, but I do my shows from backstage now.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara
A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Members Say Wait to Buy?
I heard some discussion this week from an agent on our team working with a buyer. I wanted to pass this along as I thought it was a great case of where we are now. He mentioned that the parents of the buyers were saying to wait to buy. Which as a parent or family member, being protective of their kids or extended family from an outsider could make sense. But let’s dive deeper into this advice.
Santa Barbara Independent
Haley Street Navigation Center Opens for Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness
The Channel Islands YMCA expanded its services for “transitional-age” youth (ages 17-24) experiencing homelessness with a first-of-its-kind facility on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The Haley Street Navigation Center is located in the freshly refurbished former firehouse on the corner of Haley and Quarantina streets — previously the home...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Musician Beau James Wilding Releases New Single, ‘Set Myself on Fire’
Carpinteria-based folk singer-songwriter Beau James Wilding has just released his new single “Set Myself on Fire” this month in anticipation of his upcoming album. Wilding has been writing and performing music since he was 15, and when he was 18, a disease rendered him legally blind. Regardless of disability, Wilding has been committed to excellent musicianship, fantastic lyricism, and passionate, genuine audience connection since the beginning of his musical journey. Now, at age 38, he recently dedicated himself to making music as a serious career. This single comes in anticipation of his third full-length record, seeing i god, set to release in April 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara’s John Perlin to Discuss Trees and Human Civilization
This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. Where civilizations rise, forests flee. And where forests founder, civilizations fall. That is the premise of “A Forest Journey: The Role of Trees in the Fate of Civilization” (Patagonia, 2023), a masterpiece by John Perlin, a visiting scholar in UC Santa Barbara’s physics department. Inspired by Perlin’s work, Patagonia Media partnered with the author to release an expanded and redesigned third edition.
Santa Barbara Independent
When Flood Follows Fire
This article originally appeared in UCSB’s The Current. The deluge Santa Barbara county received on January 9 occurred exactly five years after devastating debris flows smothered Montecito in 2018. While downtown Santa Barbara saw flooding as Mission Creek surged forth, the storm didn’t trigger similarly destructive landslides. Still,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Rejecting Violence as Normal
“With the murder of Tyre Nichols, another mother weeps, with the mothers of Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others. A family grieves. A community fears. A nation is ashamed.” —Bishop Michael Curry. We are saddened, angry, and need...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Selling Kabul’ Comes to Santa Barbara
In Selling Kabul, Ensemble Theatre Company’s newest production, an Afghan man hides out in his sister’s home in Kabul, trying to evade the Taliban. During the American occupation of Afghanistan, this man, Taroon, was a translator for the U.S. army, facilitating communication between the soldiers and the local citizens. When the Americans pulled out of the country, the Taliban sought to punish those who aided the foreigners — and Taroon is on the list. Over the course of the play, Taroon tries to smuggle himself, his wife, and his newborn son out of the country and out of harm’s way.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified Accepting Citizens’ Oversight Committee Member Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Unified School District is accepting applications from interested citizens to serve on the District’s independent oversight committee with respect to its general obligation bonds, approved by District voters at the November 8, 2016 election and known as Measure I and J. The Committee consists of seven members, who meet quarterly to review and report on expenditures of funds to ensure bond money is used only for voter-approved purposes. At this time, there are five vacancies on the Committee that the Board seeks to fill (see attachment for current member terms and expiration dates):
Comments / 0