In Selling Kabul, Ensemble Theatre Company’s newest production, an Afghan man hides out in his sister’s home in Kabul, trying to evade the Taliban. During the American occupation of Afghanistan, this man, Taroon, was a translator for the U.S. army, facilitating communication between the soldiers and the local citizens. When the Americans pulled out of the country, the Taliban sought to punish those who aided the foreigners — and Taroon is on the list. Over the course of the play, Taroon tries to smuggle himself, his wife, and his newborn son out of the country and out of harm’s way.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO