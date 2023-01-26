Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to VisitLaurens TravelsOrlando, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Related
Albany Herald
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Magic rally to end Sixers' win streak
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
Albany Herald
LeBron James' status up in air as Lakers oppose Knicks
LeBron James has shown few signs of aging despite being a month past his 38th birthday and playing in his 20th NBA season. But Father Time may keep him from taking the court on Tuesday night, when James' Los Angeles Lakers are slated to visit the New York Knicks in the first game of the season between the bicoastal rivals.
Albany Herald
NBA Draft Buzz: Anthony Black Makes Case as a Top Pick
I spent the last few days on the scouting trail, catching Saturday’s high-profile nonconference game between Arkansas and Baylor and sticking around for Monday’s tilt between Baylor and Texas. It’s a busy scouting week for me, packing in a stretch of seven games in eight days, but by this time next week I will have seen pretty much every noteworthy prospect in action over the past few months of the season.
Albany Herald
SI:AM | Luka Dončić Is Making an MVP Case
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still salty that the one time I went to a Mavericks game, Luka Dončić was injured.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Albany Herald
Memphis squashed its SCORPION unit but many other cities rely on special squads, even after their own controversies
Memphis moved quickly to shut down its SCORPION unit when five members of the squad were charged with murder for beating Tyre Nichols after stopping him for an alleged traffic violation. But across other major American cities, such teams remain common. From New York to Atlanta to Los Angeles, these...
Albany Herald
2023 NBA Championship Odds and Bets
The Celtics are clear favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals heading into February. This is an important month around the Association with the trade deadline set for Feb. 9 and All-Star Weekend beginning soon after.
Albany Herald
Bengals-Chiefs ratings hit 4-year high for championship game
Sunday's AFC Championship Game between Cincinnati and Kansas City was the most-watched conference title game in four years. At an average of 53.124 million viewers, the ratings were an 11 percent increase over last year's AFC title game between the same teams. The Chiefs won Sunday's game 23-20 on a field goal in the final seconds.
Albany Herald
Report: Alabama Turned Down by Washington OC Ryan Grubb
Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb interviewed with Alabama for the same position, but has decided to stay in Seattle, The Athletic’s Christian Caple reports. Grubb is not expected to get any new money on his contract, per Caple.
Albany Herald
Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)
An MRI on Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson's hyperextended right elbow came back negative, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday. Dickerson, a first-time Pro Bowl selection this season, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII while wearing a brace on his arm, per the report.
Comments / 0