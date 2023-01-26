Read full article on original website

FAA promises changes to prevent repeat of air travel safety system collapse
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to dramatically accelerate replacing the safety system whose failure led to a nationwide air travel grounding earlier this month. The regulator also said it has taken steps to prevent a repeat of the meltdown in the interim. The FAA outlined the new timeframe and procedures...

Boeing says farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with last 747 delivery
More than half a century since the original jumbo jet ushered in a glamorous new jet age, helping bringing affordable air travel to millions of passengers, the last-ever Boeing 747 was scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, marking the start of the final chapter for the much-loved airplane. In a...
I spent $800 for a roomette on a 57-hour Amtrak trip. It gave me a taste of luxury travel — and I don't want to go back to coach.
After a lifetime of traveling in coach, the three-day Amtrak trip from Montana to New York City was the closest I've ever been to first-class.
