Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a high-speed pursuit overnight that involved at least two, possibly three separate carjackings.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. The two...
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening. Prosecutors in Hennepin County have...
17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson
A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run
One of two Richfield students struck by a suspected drunk-driver while walking in Bloomington on Friday night has died, according to district officials. Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky and police have identified the students as siblings Donald Gayton Jr., 17, and Tamya Gayton, 14. "We have learned that Donald...
Taekwondo instructor sentenced for ex-girlfriend's attempted murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A former taekwondo instructor who tried to have the mother of his child killed has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. On Monday, Hennepin County Judge Shereen Askalani sentenced Timothy Amacher to 18 years in prison, the maximum sentence without going over Minnesota guidelines. Back...
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Man sentenced in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts in the shooting of his ex...
Police: Truck burst into in flames after driver rammed Hutchinson squad car
Police in Hutchinson say a suspect who fled officers had to be pulled from his burning vehicle after he allegedly rammed a squad car, causing his truck to catch fire. The Hutchinson Police Department said officers received a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday regarding a Ford truck that had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle on Highway 15.
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
Trial for woman accused in shooting death of her son who was found in car trunk
Trial starts Monday in Hennepin County court for the woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son to death, the boy’s body found in the trunk of her car
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Timothy Amacher sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder of forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime.Timothy Amacher was sentenced in court Monday morning.RELATED: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of MPD Forensic ScientistIn April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found 33-year-old Nicole Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.Lenway had been shot while she was...
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Safety of Lyndale intersection questioned after woman seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run in Minneapolis that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, investigators have yet to find the driver responsible. The crash happened on Jan. 16 around 12:30 a.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 26th Street West. Police believe the woman was standing...
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
