ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a high-speed pursuit overnight that involved at least two, possibly three separate carjackings.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. The two...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson

A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead

A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timothy Amacher sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder of forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime.Timothy Amacher was sentenced in court Monday morning.RELATED: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of MPD Forensic ScientistIn April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found 33-year-old Nicole Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.Lenway had been shot while she was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019.  Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy