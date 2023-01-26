Super Bowl Sunday is just two weeks away, which means it is the perfect time to start planning the ultimate watch party and prepping your game-day snacks and appetizers. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up some crispy wings or an iconic stand mixer for a football-shaped cookie recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands ahead of the big game.

22 HOURS AGO