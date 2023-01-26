On Jan. 19, 2023, the United States hit its debt limit, sparking economic and political concerns. But what does it mean when the debt limit is hit, and what steps can be taken to correct the issue? Andrew Scott, an assistant professor of business, joins Saint Mary’s Currents host to discuss what national debt is, what policy prescriptions politicians might use to combat the issue, and how those policies might affect the average American.

