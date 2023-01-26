Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victim arriving home in Frankford shot by suspects, runs to neighbor's for help
Police say the male victim had just pulled up to his home when he was approached by at least two suspects.
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Pa. bicyclist: report
Following a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Friday, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of the crime, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Itzep, of the 5200 block of Rorer Street, has been charged with...
Egg Harbor Township Cops Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
Woman, man living inside box truck in Germantown pronounced dead: Police
A woman and her homeless boyfriend were found dead lying on a couch under a blanket inside the truck, police say.
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
SEPTA says no funds for Roosevelt Blvd. subway, but advocates see way forward
The prospect of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway is much less likely, now that SEPTA says there is no money for it. But some advocates aren’t giving up hope that the long-discussed project can someday become reality.
1 injured in South Philly crash near area where police were investigating street racing
Police say two vehicles collided at the scene. A parked car was also struck.
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok
Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Carjacking suspect in critical condition after being shot by victim: Police
Police say the victim fired a gun through the windshield, shattering the vehicle's glass and hitting the suspect in the chest.
Attempted carjacking victim opens fire on suspect: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia leaves the suspect hospitalized after one of the intended victims shoots him, police say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of North Mascher Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.Police say a 17-year-old man opened the car door of a parked Honda Civic. They also say he had a gun which he pointed at the two people inside the car. One of the people inside the car did not only have a license to carry but also utilized his firearm and opened fire on the 17-year-old, authorities say. The suspect was found a block south of the incident with gunshot wounds to the chest and right shoulder. Police transported the 17-year-old to Temple University Hospital where was placed in stable condition.They arrested the hospitalized suspect and recovered his weapon.The incident remains under investigation.
7 residents displaced after flames erupt in Fishtown fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire broke out in Fishtown early Monday morning, leaving several people without a home. Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home on the 500 block of East Cabout Street around 2:20 a.m. A second alarm was declared nearly an hour and a half later. Several...
Lengthy Atlantic City, NJ Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests
We can report about the results of a lengthy narcotics investigation that was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, members of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and members of the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A. As a result of this investigation, an executed court...
