Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Pa. bicyclist: report

Following a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Friday, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of the crime, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Itzep, of the 5200 block of Rorer Street, has been charged with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Phillymag.com

Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok

Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Attempted carjacking victim opens fire on suspect: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia leaves the suspect hospitalized after one of the intended victims shoots him, police say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of North Mascher Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.Police say a 17-year-old man opened the car door of a parked Honda Civic. They also say he had a gun which he pointed at the two people inside the car. One of the people inside the car did not only have a license to carry but also utilized his firearm and opened fire on the 17-year-old, authorities say. The suspect was found a block south of the incident with gunshot wounds to the chest and right shoulder. Police transported the 17-year-old to Temple University Hospital where was placed in stable condition.They arrested the hospitalized suspect and recovered his weapon.The incident remains under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
