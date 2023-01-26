Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing weapons charges after officers stop vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon after Carbondale police stopped his vehicle. Officer’s stopped a vehicle in 500 block of East Main Street on Jan. 27 at 11:29 p.m. Stephan D. Harris, 22, of Carbondale faces a charge...
kbsi23.com
Louisville man arrested in Paducah on rape, drug charges after police chase
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Louisville man was arrested in Paducah on Saturday on several warrants including rape and drug charges. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, KY, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear, and on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested in Memphis in connection to October shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man wanted in connection of with a shooting in Carbondale that happened in October was recently arrrested. Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022 for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County man helps save man from burning vehicle in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man is being hailed as a hero. Barber shop owner Justin Mouser was visiting his family in Las Vegas when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash. The car quickly caught fire. Mouser and a police officer pulled the man out of...
kbsi23.com
Multi-vehicle crash just west of Cape Girardeau on Route K
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a muilti-vehicle crash on Highway K just west of Cape Girardeau Monday morning. It happened just east of the Highway 25 between Gordonville and Cape Girardeau. The crash was west of the intersection of Route K and County Road 201. No...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear celebrates City Block groundbreaking in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Construction on the new City Block project begins this week. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the City of Paducah, and Weyland Ventures along with approximately 250 attendees celebrated the launch of the City Block project with a groundbreaking ceremony January 27. “This new City Block will...
kbsi23.com
SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join St. Louis-based Mercy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday that it has signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy to join the health system as a full member. The letter of intent caps off a search process involving the SoutheastHEALTH selection committee, Southeast Hospital board of directors and SoutheastHEALTH System board of directors.
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Warning area expanded into Tuesday (1/30/23)
Light freezing drizzle was seen moving into our western region this afternoon. With problems and slick roadways we saw this morning, this round will be longer and likely more impactful in terms of seeing nuisance snow and icing. Cape Girardeau is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Tuesday...
kbsi23.com
Crisp Museum hosts family weekend to celebrate 65th anniversary of Legos
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s a toy that spans generations. And the Crisp Museum’s Lego Family Weekend celebrated the brick that has entertained people of all ages for the last 65 years. Museum staff member Sophie White said this birthday celebration of sorts provided a unique...
kbsi23.com
SIU women’s basketball suffers setback against Northern Iowa
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – When Kelly Bond-White took the head coaching job at Southern Illinois in March, she knew what she was in for. “There’s a will. This conference plays hard,” she said. “That’s why I came here, because it’s a conference with great basketball, and people are going to make you rise to the occasion.”
Comments / 0