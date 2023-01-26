ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Louisville man arrested in Paducah on rape, drug charges after police chase

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Louisville man was arrested in Paducah on Saturday on several warrants including rape and drug charges. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, KY, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear, and on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested in Memphis in connection to October shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man wanted in connection of with a shooting in Carbondale that happened in October was recently arrrested. Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022 for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Multi-vehicle crash just west of Cape Girardeau on Route K

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a muilti-vehicle crash on Highway K just west of Cape Girardeau Monday morning. It happened just east of the Highway 25 between Gordonville and Cape Girardeau. The crash was west of the intersection of Route K and County Road 201. No...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

KY Gov. Beshear celebrates City Block groundbreaking in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Construction on the new City Block project begins this week. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the City of Paducah, and Weyland Ventures along with approximately 250 attendees celebrated the launch of the City Block project with a groundbreaking ceremony January 27. “This new City Block will...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join St. Louis-based Mercy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday that it has signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy to join the health system as a full member. The letter of intent caps off a search process involving the SoutheastHEALTH selection committee, Southeast Hospital board of directors and SoutheastHEALTH System board of directors.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Winter Storm Warning area expanded into Tuesday (1/30/23)

Light freezing drizzle was seen moving into our western region this afternoon. With problems and slick roadways we saw this morning, this round will be longer and likely more impactful in terms of seeing nuisance snow and icing. Cape Girardeau is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Tuesday...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

SIU women’s basketball suffers setback against Northern Iowa

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – When Kelly Bond-White took the head coaching job at Southern Illinois in March, she knew what she was in for. “There’s a will. This conference plays hard,” she said. “That’s why I came here, because it’s a conference with great basketball, and people are going to make you rise to the occasion.”
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy