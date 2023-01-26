ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkCgV_0kScYM7z00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The operation carried out on Wednesday targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator for the global terrorist organization, in a mountainous cave complex.

“This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was briefed last week about the proposed mission, which came together after months of planning. He gave final approval to carry out the operation this week, according to two officials who briefed reporters on the operation on the condition of anonymity.

Sudani, who has been on the radar for U.S. intelligence officials for years, played a key role in helping to fund IS operations in Africa as well as the ISIS-K terrorist branch operating in Afghanistan, Austin said.

He had originally been designated the Treasury Department in 2012 for his role with al-Shabab, another terrorist organization, operating in Somalia.

No civilians were injured or killed in the operation, Pentagon officials said. One American involved in the operation was bitten by a military dog, but was not seriously injured, according to an administration official.

U.S. officials provided scant details about how the operation was carried out or the circumstances surrounding al-Sudani's killing. One official said that U.S. forces had intended to capture al-Sudani but that did not prove to be “feasible” as the operation was carried out.

The operation comes days after Africa Command said it had conducted a collective self-defense strike northeast of Mogadishu, the capital, near Galcad. In that incident, Somalia National Army forces were engaged in heavy fighting following an extended and intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabab fighters.

The U.S. estimated approximately 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed in that operation.

The offensive by Somalian forces against al-Shabab has been described as the most significant in more than a decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — A suicide bombing that struck inside a mosque at a police and government compound in northwest Pakistan reflects “security lapses,” current and former officials said as the death toll from the devastating blast climbed to 100 on Tuesday. The blast, which...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan rose to 88 on Tuesday. The attack, on a Sunni mosque inside a major police facility, was one of the deadliest targeting Pakistani security forces in recent years. More than 300 worshippers were...
WSOC Charlotte

Pakistan bombing raises fears over security breach, 100 dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — Pakistani authorities scrambled on Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.
WSOC Charlotte

Experts seek investigation of Wagner Group, Mali forces

GENEVA — (AP) — Independent human rights experts working with the U.N. on Tuesday called for an investigation of possible abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by government forces in Mali and the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military contractor. More than a dozen experts, who...
WSOC Charlotte

NATO chief urges closer ties with Japan to defend democracy

TOKYO — (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sharply criticized China on Tuesday for “bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan” and stressed the need for Japan and other democracies to work together with the alliance to defend the international order. Calling it a “critical moment for...
WSOC Charlotte

Russia alleges Ukraine war crimes; friends mourn volunteer

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine while he and another volunteer who also died tried to evacuate people from a front-line town. Bagshaw, 48,...
WSOC Charlotte

Hungary FM: Sweden should 'act differently' to join NATO

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Sweden's government should “act differently” if it wants to clinch Turkish support for its bid to join NATO, Hungary's foreign minister said Tuesday, adding that a recent Quran-burning protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was “unacceptable." Peter Szijjarto made...
WSOC Charlotte

Recent extremist attacks kill 32 people in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Multiple jihadi attacks across Burkina Faso over several days have resulted in the death of at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, government authorities said Tuesday. Burkina Faso's State Information Agency posted on its Facebook page that a dozen soldiers and...
WSOC Charlotte

How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

BANGKOK — (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing...
WSOC Charlotte

Global report highlights link between corruption, violence

BERLIN — (AP) — Most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption with 95 % of countries having made little to no progress since 2017, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of...
WSOC Charlotte

Strikes, protests hit France in round 2 of pension battle

PARIS — (AP) — From tiny islands to major cities, demonstrators poured into France's streets Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to push back the retirement age. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a “citizens' insurrection."
WSOC Charlotte

Boris Johnson says Putin said he could hit him with missile

LONDON — (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that President Vladimir Putin didn’t seem serious about avoiding war in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine — and at one point told the British leader it would be easy to kill him with a missile.
WSOC Charlotte

Azerbaijan to UN court: Armenia must stop sowing land mines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Azerbaijan appealed Tuesday to the United Nations' highest court to urgently order Armenia to stop the laying of land mines and booby traps on Azerbaijani territory and disclose the location of such explosives that already have been placed, in the latest legal battle focused on the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy