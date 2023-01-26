Read full article on original website
Sean G.
3d ago
Marmite also contains B-12, which Vegemite lacks. It's a vitamin some vegetarians are deficient in, so if you are one, get the former. Also, don't spread it on buttered toast. Apply a pat of butter, then a bit of marmite with the back of a spoon, and spread/mix them together with said back of spoon. Is it the traditional method? No. But traditions are the detours on the road to progress.
Thurnok of the north
3d ago
It seriously tastes like beef bullion and instant coffee mixed. Definitely an acquired taste.
