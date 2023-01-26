Read full article on original website
Trump Releases What He Plans to Do if He Wins 2024 Election
If reelected, the former president promises to take action on China, content moderation on social media platforms and the border.
Proud Boys charged over Jan. 6 attack “intend to subpoena Trump as a witness at trial”: report
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Members of the Proud Boys are reportedly telling former President Donald Trump to stand back and stand by for a subpoena. According to New York...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?
The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
wegotthiscovered.com
Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him
A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
Gavin Newsom Hits Fox News With Some Hard Truths About Its Mass Shooting Coverage
The California governor shredded the conservative network with a damning summary following the massacre at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip Hotel Gets a Dubious Honor
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip hotel, which doesn't have a casino, made an unflattering list.
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report
A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
The inquiry Trump launched to clear his name on Russia collusion ended up investigating him for potential financial crimes: NYT
It is not clear what happened to the probe, which started as a result of a tip by Italian officials.
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday.The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, election ballot, Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced.The first-of-its-kind law, passed last year, establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages as well as standards for hours and working conditions for California's fast food workers. It would affect some 550,000 workers statewide.Two industry groups, the International Franchise Association and the National Restaurant Association, promoted the referendum that would leave its fate to voters.On Dec. 30, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state from implementing the law while ballot signatures were counted and verified.The measure would have raised employee wages to as much as $22 an hour by the end of this year for chains such as McDonald's and Starbucks that have 100 or more outlets nationwide.California's current minimum wage for all workers is $15.50 an hour.
Judge convicts Capitol rioter who yelled Pelosi threats
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without...
Fox News sued by former booker Laura Luhn over alleged ‘decades-long’ abuse
A former booker for the Fox News Channel is suing the network and its parent company over what she says were decades of abuse and blackmail by former network head Roger Ailes. Laura Luhn, a former booker for Fox who began working at the network in 1996, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in state court…
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
