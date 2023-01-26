Read full article on original website
Alphonso Blackstone Jr
4d ago
all lies, those homeless women are still sleeping in the alley in between the basilica church and my sisters place on cathedral Street
Reply
3
Chaz RB
3d ago
All this corrupted agencies helping the homeless are only helping themselves with millions of fed dollars. Why volunteers? This folks should get paid with those millions of dollars! Volunteers are spending their hearts on their sleeves.
Reply
2
xxxKamrOxXxFaZEBoy x
4d ago
where how city will steal this money and homeless will stay homeless
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
wypr.org
After years of fighting, renovations begin inside one Baltimore City elementary school
In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott calls on community to 'be better' after shooting near a Safe Streets site
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a shooting Saturday night left one man dead and several others injured – including children – Mayor Brandon Scott doubled down on his call for everyone to “be better” but questions about the programs in place to deter the gun violence remain.
wypr.org
Coppin State leads $3.9M pilot to expand internet access, tech skills across West Baltimore
College students attending Coppin State University may be recruited by the historically Black college in West Baltimore to teach individuals in low-income neighborhoods how to thrive in a digital world. Federal officials – who earmarked $3.9 million for Coppin State – say it’s another step towards closing the digital divide....
MTA mobility driver killed in "violent crime" during work shift
Police are investigating after a MTA mobility operator died during their work shift. The incident is being described as a "violent crime," by the MTA.
Biden to visit Baltimore for rail tunnel project kickoff
President Biden on Monday will visit Baltimore for the launch of a project to replace a 150-year-old tunnel causing rail bottlenecks between the nation’s capital and New Jersey. The replacement rail tunnel — funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law — is set to improve the travel woes of millions of commuters who face delays down the existing…
'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
wypr.org
B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest
Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
wypr.org
Baltimore County School Board backs away, for now, from building a new Loch Raven High
A months-long dispute between the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County Public School administrators about where to build a new high school is defused — for now. Baltimore County leaders are considering a path forward for a sticky issue. The county wants to make best use of its planning and development arm, but school officials warn that decision could add up to $40 million more to the price tag of a school that already would cost around $150 million to build.
baltimorebrew.com
Scott confirms talks with BGE amid more criticism of his conduit plan
Mayor says the agreement will be “fair and equitable,” while two of his predecessors say it is a “sweetheart deal” that goes against the wishes of voters. Mayor Brandon Scott has confirmed that his administration is “in discussions” with BGE as a second former Baltimore mayor condemned the plan to transfer financial control of the city’s underground conduit system to the electric company.
Local leaders, advocates plead for change after two major shootings
A man is dead and four others are hurt, including a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old, after a Saturday shooting and crash. It’s the second major shooting in Baltimore this month.
mdtheatreguide.com
News: Arena Players Receives Federal Funding to Revitalize Theater
Every now and then … we ALL get it just right! If you haven’t done so already, Please take a moment to say CONGRATULATIONS to Arena Players Incorporated!. Four million dollars in congressional funds will be invested in Baltimore’s Arena Players, Inc., the oldest continually operating African American community theater in the United States! Thank you to Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Senator Ben Cardin, and Senator Chris Van Hollen for their efforts in sustaining this jewel in the heart of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
Tiny Brick Oven pays it forward to help vulnerable groups
With one pizza at a time, a small owned businesses in fed hill, called Tiny Brick Oven, is helping vulnerable groups in Baltimore.
Wawa opening 2 stores in Overlea and Rosedale
Wawa is getting ready to open two new convenience stores in eastern Baltimore County. The chain is expected to build stores on Belair Road in the Overlea area, and on Pulaski Highway
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
wypr.org
Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?
It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
wnav.com
36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City
A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
Comments / 11