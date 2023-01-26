ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police looking for missing man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking for a missing man. Adam Zimpfer was last seen in Allentown on Dec. 27. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He drives a 1999 Gold/Beige Toyota Camry, which has since been recovered, police...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigating diesel thefts from gas station

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Reading are investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts from a Maxatawny Township gas station. Investigators say on January 11, a red 53-foot tractor trailer pulled up to the gas pumps at the Rutter's in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road. The driver proceeded to pump over 170 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $864.81, then left without paying.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest

A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops

ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash

A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages homes in Freemansburg

FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - Fire broke out in a row of homes in Freemansburg, Northampton County. Flames were reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Ramblewood Lane, emergency dispatchers said. Three alarms were struck for additional crews and resources to the scene. Everyone made it out safely, but...
FREEMANSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

