Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police looking for missing man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking for a missing man. Adam Zimpfer was last seen in Allentown on Dec. 27. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He drives a 1999 Gold/Beige Toyota Camry, which has since been recovered, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigating diesel thefts from gas station
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Reading are investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts from a Maxatawny Township gas station. Investigators say on January 11, a red 53-foot tractor trailer pulled up to the gas pumps at the Rutter's in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road. The driver proceeded to pump over 170 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $864.81, then left without paying.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest
A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash
A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages homes in Freemansburg
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - Fire broke out in a row of homes in Freemansburg, Northampton County. Flames were reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Ramblewood Lane, emergency dispatchers said. Three alarms were struck for additional crews and resources to the scene. Everyone made it out safely, but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem teen arrested after photo with gun during Freedom basketball game, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say. The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Comments / 1