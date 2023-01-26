ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Twins Are Showing Interest in Former Astros Star Gurriel

The saga with former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel continues as he is still searching for a new home in free agency. A new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that the Minnesota Twins are now interested in pursuing Gurriel. This comes on the heels of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference

The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'

The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Yankees could have something special developing at catcher

The New York Yankees are rolling into the 2023 season with Jose Treviño as their starting catcher, which is justifiable after a successful 2022 campaign. Treviño ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in the game but has his vulnerabilities in the batter’s box. Treviño hit .248 with a .283 OBP, 11 homers, and 43 RBIs last season. While this was his best offensive campaign by a significant margin, the Yankees have another catcher developing in their farm system that will not only provide elite offensive metrics but has experienced considerable improvements regarding his defensive qualities.
BRONX, NY

