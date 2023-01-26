A Mandan (ND) police officer escaped serious injury after being his squad was hit at an intersection Saturday night. The North Dakota Patrol says 26-year old Halima Khalifa was in the marked SUV when the accident occurred. 28-year old Latrell Black of Fort Yates (ND) told authorities he was on his phone and had his head down when he rear-ended the P-D vehicle. The NDHP says Black was arrested for DUI and distracted driving.

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO