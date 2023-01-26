Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Appeals court upholds MN ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to CA
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations. A three-judge panel today (Mon) rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.
KNOX News Radio
ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill
North Dakota lawmakers are getting another crack this session at the so-called Blue Logo bill. The highway signs display information about gas…food…and lodging with logos of various businesses who pay a fee for the advertisement. Supporters say it’s another tool to attract more visitors to visit a North...
KNOX News Radio
ND committee reviews free lunch plan
A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
KNOX News Radio
ND leaders urge support for National Park horses
The North Dakota legislature has readied a resolution urging the Secretary of Interior and National Park Service to keep wild horses in the Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The National Park Service is considering eliminating the herd as part of an updated livestock management plan. Governor Doug Burgum says he believes...
KNOX News Radio
Mandan squad hit from behind
A Mandan (ND) police officer escaped serious injury after being his squad was hit at an intersection Saturday night. The North Dakota Patrol says 26-year old Halima Khalifa was in the marked SUV when the accident occurred. 28-year old Latrell Black of Fort Yates (ND) told authorities he was on his phone and had his head down when he rear-ended the P-D vehicle. The NDHP says Black was arrested for DUI and distracted driving.
