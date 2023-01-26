Priyanka Chopra Reveals Sweet Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

The actress shared the inspiration behind all her tattoos during a personal interview with British Vogue.

Just when we thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't be any cuter as a couple, the actress reveals they have matching spouse tattoos.

The 40-year-old actress recently got up close and personal in an interview with British Vogue , where she shared some little tidbits about her life behind the camera, including the meaning behind all of her tattoos.

As the publication's February 2023 cover star, Chopra sat down for a video titled, "Getting To Know Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Pieces of Me," where she spilled that she and Jonas, 30, have matching tattoos with a very special meaning.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears," the Quantico alum revealed, noting that the "Jealous" singer has the same ink "on his arms."

She then revealed the profound inspiration for the tat, explaining, "When he proposed, he asked me that, you know, I checked all his boxes and would I check another one?"—that's enough to tug on anyone's heartstrings.

The enamored couple recently marked their 4th wedding anniversary , after having two different ceremonies in 2018. They have since welcomed a daughter, Malti , who was born in January 2022.

Chopra went on to reveal the meaning behind some of her other tattoos, including the text on her forearm that she said is written in her dad's handwriting.

"Then I have a map of the world on my arm here and when I put my arm down, India's right next to my heart," she added of her native country. "Then I have one on my ankle, which is three different paw sizes for my three little pups."

Along with Malti, Chopra and Jonas are parents to three furbabies: German shepherd Gino, Chihuaha Diana, and husky/Australian shepherd mix Panda.