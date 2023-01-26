ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Calling all queens: S.F. seeks official 'Drag Laureate'

By Rachel Zeigler, Oasis, Molly Hetherwick
 4 days ago
A drag performer struts the stage at during a show at the Oasis. San Francisco is searching for a drag laureate. It's the first such position in the country. Rachel Zeigler, Oasis

A crown is searching for a queen in San Francisco.

The application deadline has been extended for a glamorous new position that's a first in the nation: Drag Laureate.

Much like a poet laureate, San Francisco's drag laureate will be an advocate for LGBTQ culture in The City.

"San Francisco would not be the beacon for LGBTQ rights it is without drag artists,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. "This program is an appropriate recognition of the essential role drag plays in our queer culture, and I look forward to seeing who will be named our first Drag Laureate."

Drag artists over the age of 21 who live in San Francisco are encouraged to apply no later than Feb. 16.

The ideal candidate is skilled in the art of the serve and has the chops of a party planner. "Fundamental" knowledge of The City's drag culture and the desire to "show love and enthusiasm for San Francisco" are a must, according to the job description.

The reigning laureate will serve for 18 months and will be given a $55,000 stipend to produce drag-centered events, share the history of drag in The City and serve as a spokesperson for the community.

Applicants will be vetted by a committee of LGBTQ organizations, led by the Human Rights Commission and the San Francisco Public Library. Mayor London Breed will crown the winner.

"I can’t think of any other city with a drag community more talented, diverse, inclusive and exciting than San Francisco," said Sister Roma, high-profile drag queen and activist .

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

