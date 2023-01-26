Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD Long-Term Test Introduction | The other hybrid van
We're fans of vans here at Autoblog. It's been a good time to be a van fan as of late, too, as more stylish entries sporting cool technology hit the market. One of those is the Toyota Sienna, which features bold, Supra-inspired lines, but more importantly, is the first Sienna to be offered with a hybrid powertrain. In fact, it's the only powertrain option. That makes it the one true competitor to a previous Autoblog long-termer, the plug-in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside
If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
Ram's secret small pickup truck spotted and more autos stories
The Fox News Autos newsletter brings you the latest developments in the world of cars, trucks, performance vehicles and collectible automobiles.
3 Reasons to Drive the 2022 Honda Passport – and 3 to Skip It
Does the 2022 Honda Passport have the qualities and features you want in a midsize SUV? The post 3 Reasons to Drive the 2022 Honda Passport – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
benzinsider.com
Here’s the Interior of the Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV
Since the Mercedes-Benz EQG concept was unveiled at the Munich Auto Show in September 2021, we have been eagerly anticipating more updates about its production version. Recently, the electric SUV was once again spotted, and this time, it’s taking a break from testing. With that, we finally get a glimpse of its cockpit.
jalopyjournal.com
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
Tour of Typical Crew Member Cabin on a Cruise Ship Is Better Than Expected
It's a lot better than the single cabins.
CAR AND DRIVER
Take a Peek at the Electric Ram Revolution's (Sort of) Third-Row Seats
When the electric Ram Revolution concept was revealed, its rearmost jump seats made it a three-row pickup truck. Now, new photos provide a closer look at the Ram 1500 EV's third-row seating, which may be useful or useless. Based on the images from the concept, the two small seats each...
The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company
During the Oil Crisis in the 1970s, Briggs & Stratton came up with one of the first modern hybrid drivetrains, though the concept never made it to production.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
Wild Downhill Streamliner Can Hit 101.98 MPH Without an Engine
Bodrodz Xtreme Gravity RacingBuilt by a former Delta Airlines technician, the “Atomic Scalpel” is a homegrown land speed machine that doesn’t need an engine.
How Does a Transfer Case Work in a Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicle?
Here's a look at the transfer cases, how they generally work, and how they specifically work in part-time four-wheel drive (4WD) models. The post How Does a Transfer Case Work in a Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicle? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
