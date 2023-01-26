ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD Long-Term Test Introduction | The other hybrid van

We're fans of vans here at Autoblog. It's been a good time to be a van fan as of late, too, as more stylish entries sporting cool technology hit the market. One of those is the Toyota Sienna, which features bold, Supra-inspired lines, but more importantly, is the first Sienna to be offered with a hybrid powertrain. In fact, it's the only powertrain option. That makes it the one true competitor to a previous Autoblog long-termer, the plug-in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
MICHIGAN STATE
yankodesign.com

This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside

If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
Motor1.com

Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch

The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
benzinsider.com

Here’s the Interior of the Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV

Since the Mercedes-Benz EQG concept was unveiled at the Munich Auto Show in September 2021, we have been eagerly anticipating more updates about its production version. Recently, the electric SUV was once again spotted, and this time, it’s taking a break from testing. With that, we finally get a glimpse of its cockpit.
jalopyjournal.com

Satan’s Chariot

Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Take a Peek at the Electric Ram Revolution's (Sort of) Third-Row Seats

When the electric Ram Revolution concept was revealed, its rearmost jump seats made it a three-row pickup truck. Now, new photos provide a closer look at the Ram 1500 EV's third-row seating, which may be useful or useless. Based on the images from the concept, the two small seats each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy